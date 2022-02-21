Long-term report: Good things come to an end with the Skoda Octavia vRS

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Good things have to come to an end, right? Well, that’s certainly the case with ‘my’ Skoda Octavia vRS, which I’ve been running over the last six months. Over that time, I’ve come to really like this estate car and, to be honest, I’ve not been enthralled with the idea of having to give it back.

It’s just such a good car in so many areas. With its turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine with 242bhp it’s got enough power to feel a little bit exciting, yet it’s still been able to reach an easy 45mpg on the motorway. Though many people lean towards automatic gearboxes in modern cars, I’ve really enjoyed having a six-speed shifter and the action on the Octavia’s ‘box is pretty light and easy to operate.

The Octavia has been a core part of Skoda’s line-up for some time

The optional Dynamic Chassis Control makes a big difference here, too. In most cars I find it to be the one option I’d pick above all others and that’s definitely the case with this Skoda. During usual driving I’ve barely troubled the ‘sportier’ and firmer settings, instead opting for the comfort-end of the suspension settings, which gives a decent amount of float to the whole car. Around where I live, it means that I’m not thumping through potholes too.

Then there’s the space it’s got. Though the Octavia is based on the same platform as the Volkswagen Golf, it’s able to offer a whole lot more space. The boot is huge given the proportions of the car overall, while its seats-down space is enough to swallow up pretty much everything I could throw at it.

A very sad day today. ‘My’ Octavia vRS long-termer has gone home. One of the best LTs I’ve run, in truth. Quick (enough), massive inside and easy to live with. 10/10 would own pic.twitter.com/olD0HQdbm5 — Jack Evans (@jackrober) February 14, 2022

There’s not an awful lot I’d change about the Octavia, in fact. I’d maybe add an upgraded stereo as I found the standard one on this car a little lacklustre, and I’d be interested to see how it’d look in a slightly brighter colour. But this really is splitting hairs.

And though there’s the option of both diesel and plug-in hybrid-powered Octavia vRS models, I still think this regular petrol would be the pick of the bunch – for me at least. The diesel is a great option for long-distance drivers, mind you, and though the PHEV’s electric-only running could appeal to urban users, its added weight seems to blunt the overall experience.

The summertime saw plenty of use for the Skoda

I’ve also really relished how this Octavia changes people’s perceptions of Skoda. I’ve had numerous people ask me which model of BMW it is, only for them to be quite surprised that it’s actually from the Czech brand. I think it speaks volumes about how Skoda has progressed in recent years – particularly in terms of design – which has evidently spiked desirability for its cars. That’s not a bad thing in the slightest.

Despite speaking to other owners who have reported issues with the Octavia’s screen, I’ve not suffered a single problem. It did slow down – just the once – when travelling through central London, but apart from that, it’s been plain sailing. Its wireless Apple CarPlay system also worked every time without fault, connecting quickly and seamlessly every time I got into the car. The wireless charging pad is – as it is in other cars fitted with the technology – good for a bit of a boost, but in order to properly charge my phone, I still opt for a cable. The wireless charging pads tend to make my phone extremely hot, so it’s not something I’ll leave my device on for too long.

The Octavia’s large boot is a real bonus

You may have seen recently that Skoda announced its first electric vRS model in the form of the Enyaq iV Coupe vRS. Now I’ve yet to drive it, but I feel that it has a real job on its hands in order to capture the same kind of versatility that you get from cars like the Octavia.

Through all manner of journeys, the vRS has been genuinely accomplished, both in terms of the comfort it delivered and just its sheer all-rounded ability. At times I’ve wondered whether a vRS model should be quicker; but in reality, the Octavia brings just the right amount of pace without being over the top. This restraint also means that it doesn’t need frequent trips to the pumps.

It’s been a very busy six months with the Skoda Octavia vRS and I’m very sad to see that time end. It’s a car that has slotted perfectly into the day-to-day and has, in fact, become one of the very few cars that I’m able to test that I’d actually buy. I think that makes me miss it even more.

Model: Skoda Octavia vRS Estate

Price: £31,850

Price as tested: £32,285

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol

Power: 242bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Max speed: 155mph

0-60mph: 6.6 seconds

MPG: 40.4-35.3

Emissions: 159-177g/km CO2