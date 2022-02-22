Next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor revealed with 284bhp V6

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor revealed with 284bhp V6

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 7.02am
(Ford)
(Ford)

Ford has revealed the new Ranger Raptor, giving its performance pick-up truck more power and better off-road abilities.

The key update is the introduction of a new engine, with the 284bhp, 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine replacing the old model’s 2.0-litre diesel. As well as getting power it also has more torque at 491Nm.

The engine block itself is stronger than a traditional iron unit and gets an anti-lag system first developed for the firm’s GT road car that provides more instantaneous throttle response. It keeps the turbos spinning for three seconds after the driver comes off the throttle, which ensures they’re ready to go when the driver needs them.

Ford Ranger Raptor
(Ford)

Finding grip in adverse conditions is key for a model like the Ranger Raptor, and to help this Ford has fitted a full-time four-wheel drive system with an on-demand two-speed transfer case, combined with front and rear locking differentials.

Seven selectable drive modes configure various settings to allow for a better driving experience, whether taking it easy on roads or dirt tracks, or trying to cross deserts at full pace.

An electronically controlled active exhaust system manages the noise, with four modes from quiet to loud, depending on the circumstance.

Ford Ranger Raptor
(Ford)

A bespoke chassis is used in comparison with the regular Ranger with Raptor-specific mounts and reinforcements that help it handle punishing driving conditions.

Key to this is the upgraded suspension, with the Fox shock absorbers being the highlight. They are said to be the most sophisticated ever fitted to a Raptor and are filled with a Teflon-infused oil that reduces friction by about 50 per cent compared with the outgoing model.

Fox hardware is used, but Ford’s engineers tuned and developed it by adjusting the spring rates, ride height and more to provide the required characteristics.

Ford Ranger Raptor
(Ford)

The new Ranger Raptor gets a suitably beefed up styling package to suit its brawny nature, with flared wheel arches, 17-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres, and a unique orange paint job. The interior gets sports seats, a leather heated steering wheel and coloured accents.

Dave Burn, Ford Performance chief programme engineer for Ranger Raptor, said: “We knew that customers would expect improved performance with the Next-Gen Ranger Raptor, but I’m not sure they’re really expecting the enormous leap we’ve made. It’s a seriously fun truck to drive and I think the raw performance is going to blow them away.”

The Raptor will be the first next-generation Ranger variant to arrive in Europe, with customer deliveries starting in late summer 2022.

