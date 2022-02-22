Car insurance premiums have increased again in February

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Car insurance premiums have increased again in February

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 10.43am
Drivers are facing increased motoring costs in 2022 as data shows car insurance went up £76 in February, compared with last year.

It means that the average insurance premium is now £689, up from £613 in February 2021.

The data from insurance comparison site Comparethemarket.com shows that the cheapest premium has also gone up, increasing £51 to £570 in the same period.

It follows a similar trend from January, where the average premium increased £64 year-on-year to £700, with Comparethemarket.com blaming changes in Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules that were introduced at the start of the year.

The increases follow a period of low prices towards the end of 2021, where the average premium in the fourth quarter of the year was at its lowest point since 2014, believed to be because insurance companies were hoping to attract new customers before the reforms were introduced.

The FCA introduced new rules to prevent insurers offering discounts exclusively to new customers. They are designed to stop existing customers being penalised for loyalty, but there were warnings it could drive up prices as insurers look to make up the difference.

Speaking after February’s insurance data was revealed, Alex Hasty, director at Comparethemarket.com, said: “Motorists will be concerned that the cost of car insurance has jumped from last year.

“This increase will put yet more financial pressure on many households whose budgets are being squeezed by the cost of living crisis with rising inflation, surging energy costs, and higher petrol prices.

“For any drivers who are worried about this upswing in car insurance prices, we recommend shopping around for a cheaper deal ahead of your renewal. Motorists could typically save more than £100 by switching to one of the cheapest insurance providers, which could offset the increase in premium costs or be put towards fun things like a cinema trip and a meal out with friends and family.”

Average insurance premiums are calculated based on the mean average of the five cheapest prices presented to customers on Comparethemarket.com. The company says buying from the top five cheapest quotes represent 90 per cent of all sales.

