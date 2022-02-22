BMW demonstrates how it’s making the i7 luxury electric car extra quiet inside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BMW demonstrates how it’s making the i7 luxury electric car extra quiet inside

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 1.07pm
(BMW)
(BMW)

One of the biggest advantages to electric vehicles is that the motor is silent, making driving more peaceful.

Along with their punchy performance and low running costs, the quietness makes electric motors particularly appealing to the luxury car segment.

However, one of the problems facing EV manufacturers is the fact that, without an internal combustion engine, there’s nothing to cover any vibrations or rattles in the cabin.

In the luxury car segment, where silence and refinement is key, this is even more important – and now BMW has shared details of the ways in which it is improving refinement for the forthcoming i7.

BMW i7 acoustic testing
(BMW)

The German firm says that the level of well-being in a car’s interior is largely down to how many disturbing noises can be removed. There are a variety of potential noise sources and currently the i7 is undergoing acoustic testing to pinpoint them.

A test centre is specially designed so that engineers can recreate sounds they hear whilst on the road, meaning they can find the source and work on a way to eliminate it. Furthermore, noise from the electric motor is ironed out, for example through new mounts.

This test facility is a climate-controlled room that allows BMW to recreate global environmental conditions that could be faced by the vehicle. This also allows it to test the sound from the heating and ventilation systems, which is particularly useful when running at very high or low temperatures.

BMW i7 acoustic testing
(BMW)

For those who would like some ‘engine noise’, BMW has worked with movie composer Hans Zimmer to create a futuristic soundscape based on speed, acceleration and deceleration.

One of the ways that occupants are shielded from sounds in the outside world is insulation and sound absorption materials in areas such as the pillars, seats and roof liner, while the glass has been treated to keep unwanted noise out, too.

The i7 is yet to be fully revealed, but in these acoustic testing shots we’re given one of our best looks yet at its proportions, despite the camouflage paint job. A bold, upright front end is particularly noticeable, with chunky side sills likely necessitated by the big battery in the floor.

