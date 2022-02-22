Volkswagen Group ‘in advanced discussions’ over Porsche stock market flotation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volkswagen Group ‘in advanced discussions’ over Porsche stock market flotation

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 2.17pm
(Porsche)
(Porsche)

The Volkswagen Group is in ‘advanced discussions’ to float Porsche on the stock market.

In statements from Volkswagen AG and Porsche Automobil Holding SE, a holding company with the majority of ordinary shares in VW Group, it was confirmed that a framework is in place for the next steps in the process of a potential IPO (initial public offering) of Porsche, and is subject to approval from the boards of both companies.

A final decision has not yet been taken, but VW shares increased 10 per cent to over €192 after the announcement.

There have been rumours over the past year that VW was planning a Porsche IPO, but this is the first confirmation to come from the companies involved, coming ‘against the background of corresponding press inquiries’.

It is believed that the move to float the German luxury car maker is motivated by raising funds to help VW Group’s transition to electric vehicles.

Bloomberg Intelligence reports that Porsche could be valued at up to €85 billion (£71.1bn), with the Financial Times reporting that it could be one of Germany’s biggest public offerings in recent years.

Last year, the VW Group announced plans to invest £76bn over the next four years as part of a push to make a quarter of its sales electric vehicles by the end of 2026.

Porsche would join a number of car companies raising funds by going public recently. For example, Volvo-owned Polestar will be listed on the Nasdaq later this year via a special purpose acquisition company, while British-based Lotus says it is evaluating the flotation of Lotus Technology, its China-based electric vehicle arm.

