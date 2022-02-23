Dacia beefs up Duster with new Extreme SE specification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dacia beefs up Duster with new Extreme SE specification

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 11.14am
The new Extreme SE specification has been added to the Duster range
Dacia has added a new striking Extreme SE specification to its Duster SUV.

Based on the current top-of-the-range Prestige trim level, the Extreme SE gets plenty of standard equipment but also comes with its own distinct styling.

It comes fitted as standard with 17-inch black alloy wheels and a new ‘Urban Grey’ paint – though seven other colours are also available. These are contrasted by door mirrors, roof bars and a front grille finished in Grey Quartz paint with a contrast orange detail.

Dacia Duster Extreme SE
Orange details feature inside

Inside, that orange colour is used on the air vent surrounds and the seat stitching, while piano black inserts have been placed on the front door panels.

In terms of equipment, the Extreme SE boasts automatic air conditioning and keyless entry, as well as a multi-view camera and blind-spot warning. An eight-inch touchscreen is also included and features wireless smartphone mirroring and satellite navigation.

Dacia Duster
Black alloy wheels are included in the Extreme package

When it comes to engine choices, the Duster can be fitted with a variety of powertrains including Dacia’s bi-fuel setup which uses a turbocharged engine that can use both petrol and LPG. As with other Duster models, the Extreme SE has the option of either two- or four-wheel-drive.

Prices start from £17,495 for a two-wheel-drive model, rising to £21,645 for the tip-top four-wheel-drive version. Orders for the new Extreme SE will open in April, ahead of first deliveries commencing in May.

