Dacia beefs up Duster with new Extreme SE specification

Dacia has added a new striking Extreme SE specification to its Duster SUV.

Based on the current top-of-the-range Prestige trim level, the Extreme SE gets plenty of standard equipment but also comes with its own distinct styling.

It comes fitted as standard with 17-inch black alloy wheels and a new ‘Urban Grey’ paint – though seven other colours are also available. These are contrasted by door mirrors, roof bars and a front grille finished in Grey Quartz paint with a contrast orange detail.

Orange details feature inside

Inside, that orange colour is used on the air vent surrounds and the seat stitching, while piano black inserts have been placed on the front door panels.

In terms of equipment, the Extreme SE boasts automatic air conditioning and keyless entry, as well as a multi-view camera and blind-spot warning. An eight-inch touchscreen is also included and features wireless smartphone mirroring and satellite navigation.

Black alloy wheels are included in the Extreme package

When it comes to engine choices, the Duster can be fitted with a variety of powertrains including Dacia’s bi-fuel setup which uses a turbocharged engine that can use both petrol and LPG. As with other Duster models, the Extreme SE has the option of either two- or four-wheel-drive.

Prices start from £17,495 for a two-wheel-drive model, rising to £21,645 for the tip-top four-wheel-drive version. Orders for the new Extreme SE will open in April, ahead of first deliveries commencing in May.