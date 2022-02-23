The Nissan Leaf has been updated for 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Nissan Leaf has been updated for 2022

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 11.29am
(Nissan)
(Nissan)

Nissan has announced a raft of updates for the popular Leaf electric vehicle that give it more style and improved technology.

On the outside there has been a few smaller changes that only the keenest Leaf fans will notice, with the key change being the introduction of new 16- and 17-inch black alloy wheel options.

On top of this, the new Nissan logo has been added to the wheels, front grille and rear end. Two new paint options join the five monotone and five two-tone options, called Pearl Blue and Magnetic Blue.

Nissan Leaf
(Nissan)

There are two battery options available, with the larger delivering up to 239 miles of range. The latest ProPilot technology means the 2022 Leaf can stop, start and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front without the driver using the pedals, while the e-Pedal system, which gives the driver the ability to accelerate and decelerate using just the throttle, remains.

The infotainment system has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the NissanConnect Services app – which is available on the N-Connecta trim level and above – offers remote operation, such as setting the climate control before entering the vehicle.

Drivers that have an Amazon Alexa device at home can also connect this to the vehicle for added convenience features.

Nissan Leaf
(Nissan)

Arnaud Charpentier, region vice president of product strategy and pricing at Nissan, said: “The Nissan Leaf has always been about making advanced technology and the thrill of electric driving accessible to everyone with over 577,000 customers worldwide.

“Leaf has been designed around families’ needs to offer seamless connectivity and an efficient powertrain.

“As the popularity of electric vehicles continues to grow, Nissan is pursuing an exhilarating chapter in its electric mobility story. Leaf has played a key role in shaping Nissan’s vision for empowering mobility and beyond, as we leverage our EV expertise to launch 23 new electrified models – including 15 full EVs – by fiscal year 2030.”

The updated Nissan Leaf will be available to order from March 1, 2022, with prices starting at £26,995 after the plug-in car grant has been applied.

[[title]]

[[text]]

