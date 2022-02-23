The Nissan Leaf has been updated for 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nissan has announced a raft of updates for the popular Leaf electric vehicle that give it more style and improved technology.

On the outside there has been a few smaller changes that only the keenest Leaf fans will notice, with the key change being the introduction of new 16- and 17-inch black alloy wheel options.

On top of this, the new Nissan logo has been added to the wheels, front grille and rear end. Two new paint options join the five monotone and five two-tone options, called Pearl Blue and Magnetic Blue.

(Nissan)

There are two battery options available, with the larger delivering up to 239 miles of range. The latest ProPilot technology means the 2022 Leaf can stop, start and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front without the driver using the pedals, while the e-Pedal system, which gives the driver the ability to accelerate and decelerate using just the throttle, remains.

The infotainment system has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the NissanConnect Services app – which is available on the N-Connecta trim level and above – offers remote operation, such as setting the climate control before entering the vehicle.

Drivers that have an Amazon Alexa device at home can also connect this to the vehicle for added convenience features.

(Nissan)

Arnaud Charpentier, region vice president of product strategy and pricing at Nissan, said: “The Nissan Leaf has always been about making advanced technology and the thrill of electric driving accessible to everyone with over 577,000 customers worldwide.

“Leaf has been designed around families’ needs to offer seamless connectivity and an efficient powertrain.

“As the popularity of electric vehicles continues to grow, Nissan is pursuing an exhilarating chapter in its electric mobility story. Leaf has played a key role in shaping Nissan’s vision for empowering mobility and beyond, as we leverage our EV expertise to launch 23 new electrified models – including 15 full EVs – by fiscal year 2030.”

The updated Nissan Leaf will be available to order from March 1, 2022, with prices starting at £26,995 after the plug-in car grant has been applied.