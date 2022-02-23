Falling asleep at the wheel isn’t the only danger when driving tired, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Falling asleep at the wheel isn’t the only danger when driving tired, study finds

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 12.36pm
(Auto Express)
The dangers of driving tired are well-known, but new research suggests it’s not just the risk of falling asleep at the wheel that’s a concern.

Researchers have found that tired drivers have poor hazard perception, speed control and awareness of other road users.

Motoring magazine Auto Express took to a state-of-the-art simulator at Southampton University, driving a virtual Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Researchers found that the most tired driver averaged speeds 63 per cent higher than their more alert tester, frequently breaking speed limits. On top of this, the tired driver would brake more often, as their ability to comprehend hazards ahead was diminished.

At one point, the tired driver confused a European speed limit sign that read 90kph and ended up driving at 90mph in a built-up area.

The magazine’s deputy consumer editor Tristan Shale-Hester went without sleep for 24 hours before taking the test, with his driving compared to a well-rested colleague. Remaining awake throughout, he thought he was driving safely and reacting in good time.

Tristan said: “I thought I’d done well because I felt reasonably alert and didn’t have any accidents, but analysis showed that my driving was actually very poor.

“My reactions were much less smooth than they normally would be while driving, and sometimes jerky. I wasn’t thinking ahead or doing any forward planning as one ought to on the road. And my average speed of 38.8 mph was considerably faster than my colleague, who averaged 23.8 mph.”

Rich McIlroy, senior research fellow in transportation and human factors at Southampton University, analysed the driving and said Tristan’s approach to hazards was sometimes to accelerate around them, while his fresher colleague would spot the hazard earlier and adjust his speed accordingly to avoid any issues.

Road safety charity Brake says fatigue is ‘a major cause of road crashes in the UK’ and points to police statistics that show that is the cause of four per cent of fatal road crashes. Meanwhile, worldwide it is estimated fatigue is responsible for up to 20 per cent of all road crashes.

