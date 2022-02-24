Morgan continues three-wheeler tradition with new Super 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morgan continues three-wheeler tradition with new Super 3

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 8.03am
The Super 3 features loads of customisation options
Morgan has added to its legacy of three-wheeled models with the introduction of the Super 3.

Hand-built at the firm’s factory in Malvern, Worcestershire, the Super 3 arrives as Morgan’s first ‘clean sheet’ design since the Aero 8 of 2000. It’s underpinned by a bonded aluminium monocoque platform, which helps to make the whole vehicle not only lighter but stiffer. It also meets the same impact standards as the firm’s Plus Four and Plus Six four-wheeled cars.

The Super 3 uses a Ford engine

Many of the exterior panels have been created using Superform technology, which sees the aluminium heated to a superplastic state before being formed into different shapes. This process puts less stress on the material when compared with traditional pressing.

For propulsion, the Super 3 uses a Ford-sourced 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. This is linked to a five-speed manual gearbox from Mazda, which has been used both in the MX-5 and also in Morgan’s outgoing 3 Wheeler.

The back of the car tapers over the rear wheel

The interior features a stripped-back dashboard with Morgan’s recognisable centre-mounted dials – but they’re now fully digital for the first time. A universal fixing allows drivers to add a cup holder or Quad Lock phone mount, while bungee cords on the outside of the car provide storage for items such as coats or small bags.

Morgan has worked with tyre supplier Avon to create a new 20-inch diameter tyre directly for the Super 3. It has a traditional ‘ballooned’ look, but has been engineered to deliver the best possible performance. The rear tyre, meanwhile, is an all-season type from Avon, as testing flagged it as the best choice in terms of grip.

A Mazda-sourced gearbox has been used

The Super 3 is, according to Morgan the ‘most configurable’ of its cars to date, with more than 200 options and accessories there to choose from. A partnership with British motorcycle luggage company Malle London has seen waxed black canvas panniers created for the Super 3 – as well as a range of other accessories – while Beeline Navigation has created Morgan’s first in-car navigation setup.

As with the 3 Wheeler, a range of graphics packs can be added to the Super 3, with many taking their inspiration from aviation or heritage markings. Drivers also have the option of adding their own national flag, should they desire.

The Super 3 is available to order now, with prices starting from £41,995. First UK deliveries are expected to commence in June 2022.

