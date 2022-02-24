Motorists warned ‘Russia’s actions will push petrol past £1.50 per litre’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Motorists warned ‘Russia’s actions will push petrol past £1.50 per litre’

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 10.59am
A BP petrol station in Reading, Berkshire. British drivers are facing even greater bills as petrol and diesel prices have reached a new record high. Picture date: Monday February 14, 2022.
A BP petrol station in Reading, Berkshire. British drivers are facing even greater bills as petrol and diesel prices have reached a new record high. Picture date: Monday February 14, 2022.

Motoring groups have warned that average petrol prices will soon jump above £1.50 per litre as a knock on effect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sources reported a new record high of an average of 149.5p per litre of petrol and almost 153p per litre for diesel, with every indication being that this will continue to rise.

In October 2021, record prices that had stood since 2012 were broken, with new records set daily until mid November. There was a slight reprieve for motorists over Christmas and the new year, but on February 13 new records were set once more, and prices have continued to rise.

Petrol prices
Fuel prices displayed at a Shell fuel station near London Bridge. Picture date: Tuesday February 22, 2022.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams implied that prices will continue their upward trajectory, saying: “Russia’s actions will now push petrol pump prices up to £1.50 very soon.

“The question then becomes where will this stop and how much can drivers take just as many are using their cars more and returning to workplaces.

“If the oil price was to increase to $110 there’s a very real danger the average price of petrol would hit £1.55 a litre. This would cause untold financial difficulties for many people who depend on their cars for getting to work and running their lives as it would sky rocket the cost of a full tank to £85.

“At $120 a barrel – without any change to the exchange rate which is currently at $1.35 – we would be looking at £1.60 a litre and £88 for a full tank.”

Erin Baker, editorial director at online car marketplace Auto Trader, said: “Yesterday, the cost-of-living crisis hit new lows as fuel prices reached record highs. With little to no indication of when they’ll fall, it’s reason enough to look at the fuel efficiency in your current and next car.

“Electric vehicles are a great option to keep daily running costs down, but the upfront cost of them is still a barrier for many.”

Concerns over the reliability of supplies after Russian troops entered eastern Ukraine saw the price of Brent crude oil hit a seven-year high of $99 on Tuesday. This dropped to $96 on Wednesday but is expected to increase again following this morning’s invasion.

