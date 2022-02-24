The most economical cars to beat rising fuel prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The most economical cars to beat rising fuel prices

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 12.54pm
(Renault)
(Renault)

Rising fuel prices are making many motorists rethink their choice of car. With running costs going through the roof, it’s more important than ever to have a fuel efficient car.

When it comes to searching for economical vehicles, the most important figure to look for is what miles per gallon (MPG) it achieves in official testing.

Online car marketplace Auto Trader has put together a list of the most fuel-efficient hybrid and mild-hybrid cars on sale, which will help those looking to reduce their number of trips to the pumps…

Renault Clio E-Tech – 63.2mpg

Renault Clio
(Renault)

The Renault Clio hatchback has been hugely popular over the years thanks to offering smart styling in a small, affordable package. Its latest hybrid powertrain is a really great addition to the line-up, bringing over 60mpg in real-world driving without much effort.

Vauxhall Astra 1.5 Turbo D – 62.8mpg

Vauxhall Astra
(Vauxhall)

There’s been a real war on diesel in recent years, but the fuel still has an important place, particularly for those who do a lot of motorway miles. The latest diesel engines have impressively low emissions, and in this example can easily hit more than 60mpg.

Honda Jazz – 62.7mpg

Honda Jazz
(Honda)

The Honda Jazz has a bit of a reputation for being boring, but the latest generation actually brings some fun, quirky looks. It’s still not the most exciting to drive, but its hybrid powertrain is impressively efficient with excellent reliability, too.

Toyota Yaris Cross – 57.6mpg

Toyota Yaris Cross
(Toyota)

The Toyota Yaris has long been considered a hugely reliable and economical hatchback, and now it’s available in a small crossover body style. It looks great and running costs will be very low, particularly around town.

Fiat 500 – 56.5mpg

Fiat 500
(Fiat)

Fiat has had a real winner since it released the retro-inspired 500 city car, and now thanks to its mild-hybrid powertrain it’s also friendly on the wallet, proving it has substance as well as style.

Ford Fiesta EcoBoost – 55.4mpg

Ford Fiesta
(Ford)

Until recently, the Ford Fiesta has had years and years of being pretty much unchallenged at the top of the UK’s sales charts. It’s well-priced, has a good range of engines and a solid brand image as a reliable, practical family car. It’s also efficient, too, making it a real all-rounder.

Hyundai i10 1.2 MPi

Hyundai i10
(Hyundai)

iFew car manufacturers have turned around their reputation quite as impressively as Hyundai. The South Korean firm used to be considered a budget brand, but now it builds smart cars that are great to drive without breaking the bank. The i10 is a great example, winning many fans despite its diminutive stature.

