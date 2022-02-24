The MG 4 electric hatchback has been teased ahead of its full reveal later this year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MG has teased a new electric hatchback that will be revealed in full later this year.

Expected to be called MG 4, it will go into competition with the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3, but will likely be pitched as a much less expensive alternative.

Although a name is not specifically referred to, a social media URL included ‘MG 4 tease’. Furthermore, one of the few details confirmed with the teaser is its 4.3-metre length, which would mean it sits between the MG3 supermini and MG 5 estate, making the MG 4 moniker make sense.

In a teaser video that only gives the occasional glimpse of the car’s styling, it’s clear that the new model has a sleek and simple design, with full-width LED rear lights and curious lumps in the roofline, visible through the sheet covering the digitally rendered car.

A brand new 100% electric vehicle from MG has its UK premiere set in Q4 this year. The vehicle measures 4.300 mm in length and is developed with the UK consumer in mind. Take a sneak peek at this beauty and stay tuned..⚡ https://t.co/ImMlaNDVMf#MGElectricforAll pic.twitter.com/j3sHYN6oS1 — MG Motor UK (@MGmotor) February 23, 2022

In recent years under the ownership of Chinese firm SAIC, MG has seen great success as a budget, no-frills alternative to more mainstream models. This could be set to change slightly, as the new alloy wheel designs, sharp crease in the doors and the LED lights hint at a nudge upmarket.

The firm also says that the MG 4 has been specifically designed with the European market in mind, which means it could get a higher specification than we’re used to from the brand.

Having seen impressive sales growth, thanks largely to its affordable EVs, MG is putting its weight behind the expansion of its EV range. Running under the Cyber name, it will see a variety of new models aimed at younger buyers, with a production version of the Cyberster concept acting as the halo model.