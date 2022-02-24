The MG 4 electric hatchback has been teased ahead of its full reveal later this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The MG 4 electric hatchback has been teased ahead of its full reveal later this year

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 4.29pm
(MG)
(MG)

MG has teased a new electric hatchback that will be revealed in full later this year.

Expected to be called MG 4, it will go into competition with the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3, but will likely be pitched as a much less expensive alternative.

Although a name is not specifically referred to, a social media URL included ‘MG 4 tease’. Furthermore, one of the few details confirmed with the teaser is its 4.3-metre length, which would mean it sits between the MG3 supermini and MG 5 estate, making the MG 4 moniker make sense.

In a teaser video that only gives the occasional glimpse of the car’s styling, it’s clear that the new model has a sleek and simple design, with full-width LED rear lights and curious lumps in the roofline, visible through the sheet covering the digitally rendered car.

In recent years under the ownership of Chinese firm SAIC, MG has seen great success as a budget, no-frills alternative to more mainstream models. This could be set to change slightly, as the new alloy wheel designs, sharp crease in the doors and the LED lights hint at a nudge upmarket.

The firm also says that the MG 4 has been specifically designed with the European market in mind, which means it could get a higher specification than we’re used to from the brand.

Having seen impressive sales growth, thanks largely to its affordable EVs, MG is putting its weight behind the expansion of its EV range. Running under the Cyber name, it will see a variety of new models aimed at younger buyers, with a production version of the Cyberster concept acting as the halo model.

