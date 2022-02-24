These are the best cars to get on the new 22 plate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

March 1 marks the arrival of the new 22 registration plate. This year, there’s a bumper amount of new models that could be fitted with this brand-new plate, with plenty of powertrains available as well.

Here, we’re going to take a look at some of the very best new models that you’d be able to get with this 22-plate on.

Aston Martin DBX707

(Aston Martin)

With a 697bhp 4.0-litre V8, the Aston Martin DBX707 arrives as one of the most powerful SUVs in the market. Equipped with upgraded mechanicals and some weight-saving measures, the DBX707 promises to be a hugely impressive proposition.

Audi A8

The A8 is Audi’s flagship saloon

Audi’s A8 continues to act as the firm’s flagship saloon and the firm has just implemented some choice updates to help keep it current. Highlights include a revised grille and some high-tech new digital lights.

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

M Sport 2 Series models get a lower ride height

There aren’t too many MPV options available, but BMW has chosen to re-enter this segment with its new 2 Series Active Tourer. Spacious but with plenty of equipment, this could prove to be quite the hit for BMW.

BMW i4

(BMW)

BMW isn’t hanging around when it comes to electric models and its new i4 is one of the most recent additions to its line-up. Designed to offer the same kind of driving dynamics as a regular 4 Series but with an electric powertrain, the i4 is already shaping up to be a very popular EV.

BMW iX

(BMW)

The BMW iX has combined two of motoring’s hot topics – electric cars and SUVs – in one eye-catching package. It’s also jam-packed with the latest tech – its wraparound widescreen infotainment is particularly impressive.

Citroen C5 Aircross

(Citroen)

Citroen has a longstanding reputation for creating comfortable cars and the C5 Aircross has been a real extension of this into the SUV segment. Now updated with a new look and fresh interior tech, it’s more appealing than ever.

DS 4

A large grille gives the DS 4 a lot of presence

DS has started a whole new offensive, bringing some eye-catching new cars to market in time for the new registration change. The DS 4 is available with a variety of powertrains – including a plug-in hybrid – and has the striking design that DS cars are known for.

DS 9

The DS9 feels composed at a cruise

The DS 9 is the firm’s latest luxury saloon, bringing a sumptuous cabin and, much like its other cars, a stylish exterior look. It’s also available with a very powerful plug-in hybrid setup which packs an impressive 355bhp.

Ford Fiesta

(Ford)

Few cars bring the same level of popularity as the Ford Fiesta. It’s a household name here in the UK and a new version aims to capitalise on that familiarity with a tweaked design but a more high-tech interior.

Ford Focus

(Ford)

Much like the smaller Fiesta, the Focus is a real big-hitter for Ford, which is why it has been given a simple update to help it remain at the top of its game. Highlights include a redesigned front end with a more prominent badge and an upmarket interior.

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake

Genesis is a newcomer to the UK market, having already sold cars in countries like the USA for several years. The G70 Shooting Brake is its first car ‘designed for Europe’ and brings a very striking exterior look alongside a well-made interior.

Honda HR-V

The HR-V now utilises a completely hybrid setup

Honda’s new HR-V has arrived with a futuristic new look and a clever hybrid setup. It uses a similar powertrain to the one you’ll find in the new Jazz, in fact, but it has been beefed up to deliver slightly more power.

Hyundai Kona N

(Hyundai)

Hyundai has established its N performance line as a real contender and now has expanded its offerings on top of existing i20 N and i30 N models with the new Kona N crossover. Hugely powerful yet a little more spacious, it’s a surprisingly involving option in this segment.

Lexus NX

(Lexus)

Lexus has a fine reputation when it comes to hybrid SUVs and its NX has established a real name for itself as a high-quality and relatively frugal option. It has now been updated, with a much-improved infotainment screen and a revised exterior design.

Mazda 2 Hybrid

(Mazda)

Mazda already has a wide range of value-focused models, but it has expanded on this with a new hybrid ‘2’ vehicle. If it looks familiar, it’s because it is heavily based on the Toyota Yaris and, as a result, shares many aspects with that car.

Mazda CX-5

(Mazda)

The Mazda CX-5 is a dark horse in the SUV segment. It’s great to drive and feels good inside, too, while a recent update has meant that it now looks sharper than ever. If you’re after an SUV that covers off plenty of bases, then the CX-5 is a great choice.

Mercedes C-Class

(Mercedes-Benz)

The Mercedes C-Class is a heavy-hitter in the saloon car segment and this latest version has weighed in with some serious tech on its side. A new portrait-orientated touchscreen – first seen on the S-Class – now dominates the cabin, but there are plenty of efficient engines to back this up too.

Mercedes EQS

(Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes is quickly expanding its EQ-badged line-up of electric cars and the EQS promises to be one of its most luxurious. Designed to be a battery-powered equivalent to the S-Class, the EQS brings loads of technology to the party.

Nissan Qashqai

The new Qashqai’s styling is relatively close to that of its predecessor

Nissan’s latest Qashqai brings a whole new take on the original crossover, with an upgraded design that opens to a very practical cabin. Nissan is set to add another hybrid version to the Qashqai range soon, too.

Peugeot 308

(Peugeot)

Peugeot has completely reinvented its new 308, transforming its popular hatchback into a genuinely eye-catching prospect. Available as an estate as well, the 308 comes equipped with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options.

Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo

The Sport Turismo is a more practical version of the regular Taycan

Porsche’s Taycan has proved immensely popular and, in 2020, actually out-sold its 911 sports car. Porsche has sought to expand the line-up too and in doing so has created a new practicality focused version in the Taycan Sport Turismo.

Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV vRS

The Enyaq is the first electric Skoda to get a performance vRS model

Skoda has already found its feet in the EV segment with the Enyaq, but has now expanded with the introduction of a sleeker Coupe version. First to arrive will be the tip-top vRS version as the first electric car from Skoda to wear that famous performance badge.

Skoda Karoq

The front of the car has been given a redesign

Though Skoda might be pushing on with its EV ambitions, it hasn’t forgotten that SUVs are where a lot of its popularity lies. It’s why a new version of its mid-size Karoq is on the way, with a redesigned exterior making it an even more attractive proposition than before.

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion

(SsangYong)

Ssangyong has been quietly improving and developing its range of cars and now it’s entering into the SUV segment with its Korando e-Motion. Plus, with a 210-mile range, it’s surprisingly long-legged for an electric SUV of this size.

Suzuki S-Cross

(Suzuki)

Suzuki’s range of cars is always focused on value-for-money, though they’re still great to drive and extremely practical too. The S-Cross is a great example of this, with the latest version bringing mild-hybrid assistance and clever four-wheel-drive into the equation.

Tesla Model Y

(Tesla)

Tesla’s popularity has rocketed here in the UK and, despite a few setbacks, its new Model Y is now on these shores. Essentially a crossover-styled version of the Model 3, the Model Y is brimmed with Tesla’s latest technology and brings access to the firm’s Supercharger network too.

Toyota Yaris Cross

The Toyota Yaris Cross was crowned best ‘small MPV’. (Toyota)

If you fancy a crossover that isn’t overly large, then the new Yaris Cross from Toyota could be the car for you. It’s got all of the chunky design features you’d associate with a car in this class, but it’s based around the compact and easy-to-live-with dimensions of the regular Yaris.

Vauxhall Astra

(Vauxhall)

The Vauxhall Astra is a firm favourite here in the UK and the new version – which brings a striking look and a technology-forward interior – is surely bound to experience similar success. It’s available as a more practical estate, too.

Volkswagen Caddy California

(VW)

Volkswagen has added a new California variant to its compact Caddy van, packing everything you need for an adventure into one well-made and stylish package. With a fold-out bed and even a built-in kitchen, it really does have a lot of home comforts installed.

Volkswagen ID.5

The ID.5 will be available with two power outputs

Volkswagen’s ID range is expanding quickly, hoping to offer a wide-ranging line-up of electric cars for all sorts of buyers. It’s similar in many ways to the existing ID.4 SUV but brings a sloping roof to give it a sportier edge. It’s not cheap but has big battery options and plenty of electric range.

Volkswagen Taigo

Despite its increased ride height the Taigo deals with corners well

Volkswagen is going compact SUV crazy, with the Taigo joining the T-Cross and T-Roc. The difference here is that the new model is one of the ever-growing list of coupe-SUVs. It’s stylish and has a decent range of engines, meaning that it is yet another appealing small family car from VW.

Volvo C40 Recharge

The C40 feels comfortable and composed through the bends

Volvo has been at the forefront of the electric vehicle charge, and it couldn’t be more on-trend if it tried with the new C40 Recharge. Here we have a smart coupe-styled SUV with a premium interior and an electric powertrain. It goes further than just being zero-emission, too, thanks to its leather-free, vegan-friendly interior.