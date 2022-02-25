Nissan introduces Micra Kiiro special edition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nissan introduces Micra Kiiro special edition

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 10.14am
The Kiira edition is coming to the UK in limited numbers
The Kiira edition is coming to the UK in limited numbers

Nissan has created a new special edition version of its Micra – the Micra Kiiro.

Limited to just 250 examples in the UK, the model joins the recently announced Juke Kiiro.

Available to order now, prices for the Micra Kiiro start from £18,375 for the manual version, rising to £19,725 for the CVT automatic variant. The Kiira brings a range of exterior styling tweaks, including yellow trims on the front and rear bumpers and the side panel finishers.

Micra Kiiro
Yellow accents are dotted across the car

The Micra uses a turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine capable of returning up to 56.5mpg with emissions CO2 of 114g/km.

All models are finished in an ‘Echo Grey’ exterior body colour, while 17-inch gloss black alloy wheels and rear privacy glass are both fitted as well.

Micra Kiiro
Gloss black wheels come fitted as standard

Based on Acenta grade, the Micra Kiiro benefits from standard-fit rear parking sensors, a seven-inch touchscreen display with satellite navigation and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Automatic headlights are fitted as standard as well. A five-inch TFT display ahead of the driver relays key information back to the driver, too.

All cars come with intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian recognition, alongside lane departure warning and automatic hazard lights.

Prices for the Juke Kiiro, meanwhile, start at £24,350 for the manual and rise to £25,850 for the DCT version.

[[title]]

[[text]]

