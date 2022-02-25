Motorists warned to ‘brace themselves for what’s to come’ as record fuel price rises continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Motorists warned to ‘brace themselves for what’s to come’ as record fuel price rises continue

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 11.23am
Fuel prices displayed at a Shell fuel station near London Bridge. Picture date: Tuesday February 22, 2022.
Fuel prices displayed at a Shell fuel station near London Bridge. Picture date: Tuesday February 22, 2022.

Petrol edged closer to the £1.50 milestone yesterday as motorists were hit with record prices at the pumps for the fourth time this week.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has seen the value of a barrel of oil increasing, with those extra costs passed onto motorists at the pumps.

Analysis by breakdown service the RAC shows that the average price of a litre of unleaded petrol hit 149.67p yesterday (February 24), up from 149.43p the day before. Meanwhile, the average price of super unleaded was 161.85p, increased from 161.48p.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
(PA)

Diesel saw a similar price rise, now at an average of 153.05p, compared with 152.83 the day before.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “The average price of both petrol and diesel rose to new record heights for the fourth time this week.

“Unleaded moved ever closer to the grim milestone of £1.50 a litre at 149.67p yesterday while diesel has now topped £1.53 (153.05p) for the first time ever.

“Sadly, more increases are on the way as a result of oil hitting $106 a barrel and the pound weakening, making wholesale fuel more expensive to buy for retailers in the UK. This is the worst possible combination for drivers as it will push already rising prices higher still and worsen the cost of living crisis.

“Drivers need to brace themselves for what’s to come, with many on lower incomes having to make difficult choices as a result of needing to put fuel in their cars.”

Yesterday, the RAC warned: “If the oil price was to increase to $110 there’s a very real danger the average price of petrol would hit £1.55 a litre.

“This would cause untold financial difficulties for many people who depend on their cars for getting to work and running their lives as it would sky rocket the cost of a full tank to £85.

“At $120 a barrel – without any change to the exchange rate which is currently at $1.35 – we would be looking £1.60 a litre and £88 for a full tank.”

