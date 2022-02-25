Long-term report: Dreaming of cold weather with the Mazda MX-30

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Long-term report: Dreaming of cold weather with the Mazda MX-30

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 11.36am
A quick stop-off at a modern charger

Strange as this sounds, I’ve been looking forward to the arrival of winter. Proper winter, I mean – frost and snow and sub-zero temperatures and all that. The reason? Probably my favourite feature on the MX-30: pre-heating it from my phone.

Okay, I know it doesn’t sound like much, but it’s quickly become one of those little luxuries I both never knew I needed, and equally never want to do without ever again.

Hence my desire for a bit of proper winter: it’s all well and good setting the cabin to a (very specific) 21.5 degrees before I toddle off to Sainsbury’s, but now I want to start showing off. I want the neighbours to be out at seven in the morning, tirelessly scraping away at their windscreens as I nonchalantly hop into my toasty and readily-defrosted Mazda.

Mazda MX-30
The Mazda app allows you to pre-heat the MX-30

Sadly that hasn’t quite happened yet – at least not in my little pocket of the Midlands – but with just over a month until the MX-30 is taken away from me, I live in hope. In fact, it almost feels like our particular car was made with winter in mind: GT Sport Tech trim gets heated front seats and steering wheel, the former of which get almost ferociously hot.

I say ‘almost’, because one particular part of the MX-30 doesn’t enjoy winter quite as much as me. Yes, it’s that dreaded R word again: range. This isn’t anything unique to the Mazda of course: all electric cars, from Teslas to Hyundais, get much less efficient when temperatures hit single digits and below.

Mazda MX-30
Trips to the chargers have been frequent

However, while knocking 20% off the range of your Tesla Model 3’s 220-mile range might not affect your plans too drastically, cars with smaller batteries like the MX-30 feel the effect more acutely. For me, this manifested itself in my regular-ish 140-mile trip to the South Coast suddenly needing two charging stops, not one.

On paper, this isn’t a big deal, but driving an EV in the UK can feel a bit like that Ben Franklin quote: Fail to prepare, and you prepare to fail. You can’t just set off and assume there’ll be a charger exactly where you need it, nor that it’ll actually work when you get there.

So when you realise you’re not going to make it to that lovely, reliable bank of Instavolt rapid chargers you’ve been using as a regular stopping point for the last six months, things get a bit hairy.

Mazda MX-30
The Mazda proves surprisingly comfortable over long distances

When I took on the MX-30, I promised myself I wasn’t going to drone on and on about the size of its battery – because after all, it’s just one small part of the picture. But equally it shouldn’t be ignored, because even the most town-centric driver will occasionally need to drive more than 100 miles at a time – and it’s on those days, stuck in the rain at a broken rapid charger, they might wish they’d bought an MG ZS for the same money.

It’s a bit of a shame because the MX-30 is actually a really good long-distance cruiser: cushy ride quality, excellent Bose stereo, and brilliant at sealing out intrusive noises from the outside world. It’s much more sure-footed than many other EVs I could mention too – like it was engineered to feel secure far beyond its 90mph top speed. Which, of course, it sort of was: one handy benefit of adapting a ‘regular’ car platform is that it feels much more like a normal car.

Mazda MX-30
The MX-30 has a relatively slow rate of charge

I do have some other moans to get out of the way, I’m afraid – and the first is to do with my beloved remote heating function. Quite a few EVs and plug-in hybrids can do this, and most are able to power this directly from the wallbox you’ve plugged the car into – thus giving you a nice, toasty car with a 100% fully charged battery when you set off.

Sadly not so in the MX-30, which insists on using its own battery power instead – meaning on a particularly cold morning, your freshly-defrosted car has eaten 10 miles of range before you’ve gone anywhere.

The app itself, and connected car functions in general, can feel a bit basic too. It’s all very nicely designed and has proved pretty reliable, but don’t expect Tesla-levels of functionality.

Mazda MX-30
The MX-30’s range has dropped considerably in the colder temperatures

You can force it to manually start charging, for example, but can’t tell it to stop, or set any kind of schedule – this has to be performed by sitting in the car and fiddling with the car’s infotainment system. Similarly, it’ll let you lock the car, but not unlock it, and there’s no handy way of sounding the horn or flashing the lights if you’ve lost it in a car park.

Still, these are minor things: on the whole, I reckon the Mazda does plenty of things better than its closest rivals – it’s a much nicer place in which to sit, for starters, and has much better manners when it comes to handling. And for me, that would be enough to drag me towards the Mazda dealer.

  • Model: Mazda MX-30 GT Sport Tech
  • Price: £30,345 (after Govt grant)
  • Engine: Single electric motor
  • Power: 143bhp
  • Torque: 271Nm
  • 0-60mph: 9.7 seconds
  • Top speed: 87mph
  • Fuel economy: 19kWh / 100km
  • Emissions: 0g/km
  • Mileage: 9,694

