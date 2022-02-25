New car orders could be postponed by customers wanting the latest number plate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New car orders could be postponed by customers wanting the latest number plate

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 2.04pm
Next month’s car sales forecast is proving difficult to predict, as many consumers could postpone car purchases to ensure it has the latest number plate.

March and September are bumper months for car sales, because the next iteration of number plate is introduced. Next month will be the turn of the ‘22’ plate.

However, new research from automotive media company Autovia suggests sales could be unpredictable, as many buyers would consider postponing a purchase if it didn’t arrive in time for the latest plate.

22 number plate on a Nissan Leaf
Forty-five per cent of readers of Auto Express and Carbuyer said they would consider postponing their new car order to make sure it could have the newest number plate.

Steve Fowler, editor-in-chief at Autovia, said: “March 2022 looks like being a very difficult month to predict, even in a fast-recovering market, due to many people remaining strongly attached to the thrill of the very latest plate.

“In principle it seems that a very significant minority are prepared to defer their purchases if the car cannot be registered exactly when they want.”

The car industry has been facing huge delays in delivering orders to customers who have faced huge wait times. Issues related to staffing during the pandemic have been compounded by a shortage of semiconductor computer chips, which are essential in modern car building.

As such, many car buyers hoping to get their new car at the start of March with a new plate could face delays. On top of the research above, Autovia says an online social media poll found a small majority said they would postpone their purchase if put in this situation.

Fowler added: “The emotional appeal of being among the first to have the newest plate remains strong for around one in five car buyers and many more cite the potentially higher future trade-in value they expect from owning the most recent plate.

“It remains to be seen whether a significant number of private buyers have held back orders for March but our research suggests that new plate attachment adds to the factors making it a difficult month to predict.”

