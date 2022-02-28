Fisker’s Ocean EV makes European debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fisker’s Ocean EV makes European debut

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 10.34am
The Ocean is an all new electric SUV
The Ocean is an all new electric SUV

Fisker has revealed its Ocean electric SUV in Europe for the first time at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Previously showcased at the Los Angeles motor show last year, the Ocean is expected to hit UK roads in the second quarter of 2023. Fisker recently opened a European office in Munich and has continued to open a brand experience centre in Germany with ‘other European countries to follow’.

The five-seater Ocean – which will start from £34,490 – will be available in one of three trim levels. Entry-level Sport models bring a range of up to 250 miles from its single motor and receive 20-inch alloy wheels with recycled material wheel covers as standard, as well as a power tailgate and a digital interior rear view mirror. All cars get vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-home charging capability, too.

Step up to Ultra – which gains a motor on each axle, 540bhp and a 0-60mph time of 4.0 seconds – and you get Fisker’s ‘hyper range’ battery, which brings the car’s range to 380 miles. Standard features include an ‘OpenSky’ panoramic roof, a 17.1-inch central touchscreen and ‘doggie windows’, which open just enough for pets to get some fresh air but not wide enough to allow them to jump out of the vehicle. Ultra cars will be priced from £48,900.

Finally, there is Extreme specification. Priced from £59,900, this also features a dual-motor setup and gains a slightly longer range over the Ultra – with up to 391 miles claimed between charges – but adds a rotating central screen, a 360-degree parking camera and a ‘solar sky roof’, which uses solar panels to help add extra charge to the battery when driving in sunny weather.

Fisker Ocean
The Doggie Windows allow pets to get some fresh air

There will also be a limited-run ‘One’ specification, which is based on Extreme, but as well as being limited to the first 5000 units produced, brings additional equipment including 22-inch ‘SlipStream’ wheels and a ‘commemorative digital signature’.

The Ocean uses a variety of eco-friendly materials, including carpets made from recycled nylon and polyester and a synthetic suede material crafted from recycled plastic water bottles.

