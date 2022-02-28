Emergency service workers saw the lowest insurance premiums during the pandemic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency service workers benefited from the lowest insurance premiums in 2021.

As key workers were praised for working hard in difficult conditions throughout the coronavirus pandemic, it was emergency service personnel who saw their image as being more responsible pay off at insurance renewal time.

The data comes from insurance comparison site Quotezone.co.uk, which analysed more than 175,000 insurance policies from 20 ‘popular jobs’ throughout 2021.

Paramedics paid the least for car insurance, with an average premium of £451.93. They had an average age of 42 with almost 10 years of no claims bonus (NCB), which can also help to bring insurance prices down.

They were followed by ambulance crew, which paid an average of £468.94, while firefighters paid £492. The latter had the highest average NCB of any profession in the list at 10.28 years.

Ministers of religion broke up the emergency services’ domination of the lowest insurance premiums, paying £537.62 on average, but they were followed by ambulance drivers (£542.25) and police officers (£564.84).

Greg Wilson, founder of Quotezone.co.uk, said: “A motorist’s profession can have a notable impact on insurance costs.

“Emergency services personnel are generally viewed as being more responsible road users due to the nature of their job – in many cases lowering their risk and therefore their premium.

“But a car owner’s job is far from the only variable, there are lots of other factors within the professions grouping that can affect the risk analysis, such as age, postcode and number of claims made.

“So, no matter what job people have, there are ways to make worthwhile savings and reduce premiums.”

Students and hospitality workers saw some of the highest insurance premiums last year, which is believed to be because these are typically younger drivers.