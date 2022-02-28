Emergency service workers saw the lowest insurance premiums during the pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emergency service workers saw the lowest insurance premiums during the pandemic

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 11.14am
(iStock)
Emergency service workers benefited from the lowest insurance premiums in 2021.

As key workers were praised for working hard in difficult conditions throughout the coronavirus pandemic, it was emergency service personnel who saw their image as being more responsible pay off at insurance renewal time.

The data comes from insurance comparison site Quotezone.co.uk, which analysed more than 175,000 insurance policies from 20 ‘popular jobs’ throughout 2021.

Paramedics paid the least for car insurance, with an average premium of £451.93. They had an average age of 42 with almost 10 years of no claims bonus (NCB), which can also help to bring insurance prices down.

They were followed by ambulance crew, which paid an average of £468.94, while firefighters paid £492. The latter had the highest average NCB of any profession in the list at 10.28 years.

Ministers of religion broke up the emergency services’ domination of the lowest insurance premiums, paying £537.62 on average, but they were followed by ambulance drivers (£542.25) and police officers (£564.84).

Greg Wilson, founder of Quotezone.co.uk, said: “A motorist’s profession can have a notable impact on insurance costs.

“Emergency services personnel are generally viewed as being more responsible road users due to the nature of their job – in many cases lowering their risk and therefore their premium.

“But a car owner’s job is far from the only variable, there are lots of other factors within the professions grouping that can affect the risk analysis, such as age, postcode and number of claims made.

“So, no matter what job people have, there are ways to make worthwhile savings and reduce premiums.”

Students and hospitality workers saw some of the highest insurance premiums last year, which is believed to be because these are typically younger drivers.

