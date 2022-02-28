Netflix releases trailer for season four of Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Netflix releases trailer for season four of Formula 1: Drive to Survive

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 12.04pm
(Netflix/YouTube)
(Netflix/YouTube)

The Formula 1: Drive to Survive series on Netflix has been one of the major sports documentary success stories in recent years.

Before Liberty Media took control of F1 in 2017, the sport was seen as quite old fashioned, particularly with social media, making it difficult to access for new fans.

However, it has worked to engage new audiences and the Netflix series, now in its fourth iteration, has been credited with attracting younger fans as well as increasing F1’s popularity in the lucrative American market.

Hype has been growing with each new series, but season four is the most-anticipated yet, following the controversial ending to the 2021 championship that saw Max Verstappen crowned World Champion.

F1 itself closely collaborates with the Netflix series’ production, so don’t expect a hard hitting analysis of what went wrong in the final race in Abu Dhabi.

However, race director Michael Masi has been removed from his position since the debacle, which saw him manipulate the rulebook and apply the rules in a new way that created a last lap battle that Hamilton had almost no chance of winning, with Verstappen on new tyres.

Although little has been said publicly, his firing is at least some admission that the rules were not applied correctly, so we could get some juicy insider information.

Ignoring this final race controversy, the documentary will cover one of the most exhilarating F1 seasons in recent memory, with Verstappen and Hamilton trading blows – both on track and in the title fight – all season long.

Season four of Formula 1: Drive to Survive goes live on Netlfix on March 11.

