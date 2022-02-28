The Nissan Juke gains new, highly efficient hybrid engine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The Nissan Juke gains new, highly efficient hybrid engine

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 1.16pm
(Nissan)
(Nissan)

Nissan has announced a new hybrid engine will join the Juke line-up.

The popular compact crossover’s range is expanding with the addition of the powertrain, which uses components from both Nissan and its Alliance partner Renault to bring extra performance and efficiency.

The hybrid powertrain uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine that was developed specifically for use in a hybrid setup, and is combined with an electric motor to make 143bhp.

These components work with a starter/generator, water-cooled battery and gearbox from Renault.

Nissan Juke
(Nissan)

Nissan says the powertrain provides a power output that’s 25 per cent higher than the current petrol unit, with fuel consumption down 40 per cent in the urban cycle and 20 per cent on the combined.

Figures have not yet been confirmed, Nissan claims 54mpg and CO2 emissions of 118g/km.

The gearbox has four gears for the internal combustion engine and two when running on electric only. An algorithm constantly adapts to manage shift points, battery regeneration and engine/motor usage to offer a combination of performance and efficiency.

An ‘intelligent drive system’ is designed to spend as much time in EV mode as possible, with Nissan saying it has achieved around 80 per cent of EV-only driving in urban areas without engaging the engine.

Much like the firm’s Leaf EV, the Juke hybrid has an ‘e-Pedal’ mode, which allows it to be driven using just one pedal. This increases the amount of regenerative braking so the driver doesn’t have to press the brake in typical driving scenarios.

There are also a few exterior changes to signify this as the hybrid model, as well as tweaks that make it more aerodynamically efficient. These include a grille with a smaller opening, tweaked lower bumper and a radiator grille shutter.

Nissan Juke
(Nissan)

Few changes have been made to the cabin, but hybrid models get new graphics in the dials and infotainment displays relating to battery charge and energy flows. The boot is 68 litres smaller than regular models at 354 litres.

Arnaud Charpentier, region vice president for product strategy and pricing at Nissan said: “The introduction of the new Juke Hybrid this summer will be another key addition to Nissan’s electrified range.

“We are in the middle of an electrified product offensive that places equal emphasis on eco-efficiency and driving pleasure. Like all of our electrified products, Juke Hybrid rewrites the rules in its segment thanks to the bold innovation that delivers more performance and more efficiency,”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier