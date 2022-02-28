Some car manufacturers will not reveal wait times for new cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Some car manufacturers will not reveal wait times for new cars

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 4.57pm
(VW)
(VW)

An investigation into new car delivery times has found that many car manufacturers are reluctant to go on record with how long customers can expect to wait.

The car industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which saw factory shutdowns during early lockdowns affect supplies. More recently, a shortage of computer chips has left many manufacturers struggling to build cars.

Customers and dealerships have told stories of huge wait times for some models, with Car Dealer magazine reporting that one dealer stated that buyers would have to wait for up to a year for Skoda’s electric Enyaq SUV. A Jaguar Land Rover retailer told the magazine they were not taking orders for the Range Rover Sport as they did not know when they would be built.

Volkswagen ID.5 at the factory
(Volkwagen)

Car magazine Auto Express spoke to the top manufacturers in the UK and found that most new cars that are ordered now will not be delivered until at least the summer.

Nine car makers said stock was due to arrive in June, July and August. However, Seat, Volkswagen and Audi – all members of the Volkswagen Group, did not answer the request. Skoda said the Kamiq, Fabia, Superb and Kodiaq were available now, but did not mention the electric Enyaq.

Elsewhere, Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar said it was not possible to give specific lead times as it varies by model, while Land Rover quoted a six- to 12-month wait ‘as a rough guide’.

Japanese manufacturer Honda was the only company that said all of its models were available for delivery by the end of March.

In January, UK new car manufacturing saw its lowest output in more than a decade. With 68,000 cars leaving factories, it was down a fifth on 2021 and the worst since 2009, according to figures from industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

The poor supply of new cars has seen customers turn to the used market, which has reported unprecedented price growth in recent months. In some cases, nearly new used models are selling for more than a brand new equivalent.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier