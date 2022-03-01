Volvo suspends car shipments to Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Volvo suspends car shipments to Russia

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 11.02am
The C40 is the latest electric car in Volvo’s range
Volvo has suspended the shipment of cars to Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

In an email statement sent to Reuters, the Swedish manufacturer said that it would be suspending shipments to the country until further notice. In the process, it becomes the first car maker to do so.

Volvo told Reuters that the decision was made because of “potential risks associated with trading material with Russia, including the sanctions imposed by the EU and US.”

“Volvo Cars will not deliver any cars to the Russian market until further notice,” it added.

A spokesperson said that Volvo supplies vehicles to Russia from factories in Sweden, China and the United States, with around 9,000 cars sold in the country during 2021.

It follows on from AB Volvo – the Swedish truck maker that is independent of the car maker – also stating that it would halt all of its production and sales in Russia due to the ongoing crisis.

Daimler Truck has also suspended its shipments to Russia, issuing a statement saying that the measures would be implemented ‘with immediate effect until further notice’. It added that it was ‘monitoring the situation closely and will review [the] decision regularly’.

