McLaren collaborates with British artist for Artura art car

McLaren Automotive has teamed up with British artist Nat Bowen to create the Artura ‘art car’.

The Artura is the firm’s latest supercar, which packs a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine with an electric motor. This hybrid powertrain makes 671bhp and 720Nm of torque, with a sub-three-second 0-60mph time.

However, this example is not about raw pace and speed, but it is in fact a ‘creative study exploring the use of Chromology, representing the psychology behind colour’.

(McLaren)

The design also centres on the themes of ‘Art’ and ‘Future’, which inspired the name of the Artura.

The art car’s exterior paint has translucent resin pigments that adapt to the light, reflecting and absorbing its surroundings. As such, it ‘becomes a part of the space it inhabits’.

Bowen said: “It has been an honour to work with McLaren Automotive on this exciting concept and display it as part of my first solo exhibition in Dubai.

“My goal was to provide a truly immersive experience and transport the visitors into a meditative state away from everyday distraction, as well as allow them to further explore and develop their relationship with colour.”

Mohamed Fawzi, market director for the Middle East and Africa at McLaren Automotive, added: “We are delighted to have collaborated with Nat Bowen to showcase the all-new McLaren Artura featuring her signature multi-layered artwork in the iconic surroundings of the ME Dubai.”

The McLaren Artura art car collaboration with Nat Bowen will be on display at the ME DUbai until March 31.