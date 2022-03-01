Jaguar Land Rover pauses car deliveries to Russia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced that it is pausing the delivery of its cars to Russia amid “trading challenges”.

JLR sold 6,900 cars in Russia in 2021 and currently operates production sites across the globe, with UK-based plants in Castle Bromwich and Solihull working alongside its headquarters in Coventry. It also has a factory in Slovakia.

Cars such as the Range Rover, Velar and Discovery Sport are all on sale in Russia currently.

In a statement, JLR said: “Jaguar Land Rover’s first priority is the wellbeing of our entire workforce and their families, as well as those within our extended network.

“The current global context also presents us with trading challenges so we are pausing the delivery of vehicles into the Russian market and continually monitoring the situation on behalf of our global customer base.”

It follows on from other manufacturers announcing pauses on operations to Russia. Volvo recently announced, in a statement to Reuters, that it had made the decision based upon “potential risks associated with trading material with Russia, including the sanctions imposed by the EU and US”.

The Swedish carmaker added: “Volvo Cars will not deliver any cars to the Russian market until further notice.”