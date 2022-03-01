Stellantis to go fully electric in Europe from 2026

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Stellantis to go fully electric in Europe from 2026

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 2.43pm Updated: March 2 2022, 8.56am
The Jeep Electric vehicle will arrive in 2023
The Jeep Electric vehicle will arrive in 2023

Stellantis has confirmed that all new cars that it launches from 2026 will be fully electric.

It ties in with the car maker’s plans to drastically reduce its carbon footprint, with the view of reducing its carbon output by 50 per cent compared with current levels by 2030.

It’s part of the Stellantis ‘Dare Forward 2030’ plan, which includes plans to become carbon net-zero by 2038. Stellantis plans for 100 per cent of its sales in Europe to be electric by the end of the decade, with 50 per cent of sales in America to be electric-only in the same time period.

Stellantis will become an electric-only brand from 2026, with no new petrol or diesel models launched after that time. From 2030, only battery-powered vehicles will be available from the firm.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said: “Dare Forward 2030 inspires us to become so much more than we’ve ever been. We are expanding our vision, breaking the limits and embracing a new mindset, one that seeks to transform all facets of mobility for the betterment of our families, communities and the societies in which we operate.

“Powered by our diversity, Stellantis leads the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe, and affordable mobility solutions. Stellantis will be the industry champion in climate change mitigation, becoming carbon net-zero by 2038, with a 50 per cent reduction by 2030.”

Stellantis underlined this new commitment by unveiling a new electric Jeep – the firm’s first EV. Due to go on sale in 2023, details about the new model are scarce but an initial image showcases a car with Jeep’s typically boxy, off-road-ready design.

It’s part of a widespread EV offensive, with 75 battery-powered vehicles introduced across the Stellantis group by 2030.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]