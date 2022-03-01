How car manufacturers are responding to the Ukraine crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, countries around the world have been imposing sanctions and numerous companies have announced plans to stop doing business with the country.

The car industry is a complex global web, with individual vehicle components being shipped from all over the world and vehicles being sold in pretty much every country, too.

As a result, many manufacturers have direct ties to both Russia and Ukraine, including parts suppliers and factories building vehicles, all of which could be affected by the crisis.

Volkswagen is pausing production at its Zwickau (pictured) and Dresden factories because of supply chain disruptions. (VW)

Both Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover released statements this morning saying they have paused the delivery of vehicles to Russia.

The PA news agency has contacted major car manufacturers that have ties to both Ukraine and Russia to find out whether their operations will be altered. Here are their responses so far.

BMW Group

“BMW Group fully supports the agreed sanctions and our business activities in Russia are under review.”

Ford

(Ford)

“We’re deeply concerned about the situation in the Ukraine and the safety and well-being of people there and throughout the region but have nothing more to add at this time.”

Genesis

“Genesis is deeply concerned by the situation in Ukraine. Our company is focussed on ensuring the safety of our employees currently in the affected areas. While our overriding priority is always the well-being of people, we will continue to review potential disruption to our business and evaluate the impact of sanctions as well as the ongoing situation.”

Honda

(Honda)

“Given the current uncertainty in the Region, we are in close and regular communications with colleagues in Russia to fully monitor the situation.”

Nissan

“We continue to monitor events closely and we remain focused on supporting our employees and partners.”

Renault

(Renault)

“We are following the ongoing situation very carefully. We observe some logistic impacts in our Renault Moscow plant.”

Skoda

“Škoda Auto views the Russian attack on Ukraine with great concern and dismay. Škoda Auto is hoping for a quick cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomacy. We are convinced that a sustainable solution to the conflict can only take place on the basis of international law. The degree of impact on our business activities in the affected countries is continuously monitored. The safety and integrity of our employees is our top priority.”

Stellantis

(Fiat)

“Stellantis will follow and be compliant with international regulations. We are continually monitoring the situation carefully in real time with the well-being of our employees, facilities and supply lines in mind. If necessary, we will take appropriate measures in the interest of our employees.

“Our Russian activities, including manufacturing, have no significant impact on our global business operations (see the note below). As the situation quickly evolves, our teams will be continuously studying any development and potential impact on our business.

“Note: We have one plant in Russia at Kaluga. We build a medium van here and, in 2021, produced 11,000 of them. To contextualise this, we build two million vans per year globally.”

Volkswagen Group

“The Volkswagen Group has taken note of the reports of Russian attacks on Ukraine with great concern and dismay. Volkswagen hopes for a swift end to hostilities and a return to diplomacy. The safety and security of our employees is our top priority for all local activities.

“The Volkswagen Group’s global supplier network, which comprises more than 40,000 suppliers, also includes a number of suppliers in western Ukraine. Due to the current situation in this region, there may be disruptions in the supply chain. This can lead to adjustments in production at individual Group locations. Group Purchasing is engaged in an intensive exchange with the relevant suppliers and is reviewing alternatives.

“At the Zwickau production site, production will be suspended this week from Tuesday to Friday (four days) and in Dresden from Wednesday to Friday (three days).”

PA Media has also contacted Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, Mazda, Porsche, Suzuki and Toyota and is awaiting a response.