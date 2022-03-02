‘Difficult’ driving conditions forecast after weather warning issued for fog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

‘Difficult’ driving conditions forecast after weather warning issued for fog

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 4.39am Updated: March 2 2022, 8.55am
Thick fog is expected to create ‘difficult’ driving conditions and potentially lead to flight delays in the South West and Wales (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Thick fog is expected to create ‘difficult’ driving conditions and potentially lead to flight delays in the South West and Wales (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Thick fog is expected to create “difficult” driving conditions and potentially lead to flight delays in the South West and Wales.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thick fog from 5am until 11am across the whole of the South West and the southern coast of Wales, including Cardiff.

“Thick fog, mainly on modest hills and near the south coast, will make for difficult driving conditions this morning,” the Met Office said in an update.

“There is a chance of delays to flights.”

A frontal system slowly moving northwards has begun arriving into south-western parts of the UK and bringing very moist air, the update added.

“As cloud above it thins, and rain eases, this will allow a period of thick low cloud and fog to continue to develop, settle onto hills, and expand northwards with visibilities below 50 m in a few places,” it said.

Visibility will slowly improve once the fog lifts into low cloud later on Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are not expected to exceed 10°C throughout the day with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle also predicted by the Met Office.

Heading into the evening, patchy light rain and drizzle will continue with a band of more organised rain expected to arrive across west Wales during the second half of the night. Temperatures are not predicted to drop below 5°C.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]