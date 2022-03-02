Renault adds Rive Gauche limited-edition to Captur range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Renault adds Rive Gauche limited-edition to Captur range

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 9.19am
Just 800 examples will be coming to the UK
Just 800 examples will be coming to the UK

Renault has introduced an exclusive new Rive Gauche trim level to its Captur line-up.

Limited to just 800 units in the UK, the addition is named after the southern bank area of the River Seine in Paris.

Aligned with top-spec R.S. Line trim, Rive Gauche gets a variety of styling upgrades to help it stand out. The exterior gains 18-inch gloss black diamond-cut alloy wheels and a black contrasting roof and wing mirrors. The Renault and Captur badges are also finished in black, while a ‘shark fin’ antenna is prominent on the roof of the car.

Renault Rive Gauche
A range of gloss black elements feature across the car

The gloss black finish is also applied to the car’s front and rear skid plates, front air intake surrounds and lower door areas. Buyers are also able to choose from standard metallic paint colours including Oyster Grey, Arctic White, Diamond Black and Flame Red.

There’s a similar theme inside, with a gloss black finish for the dashboard insert, while a dark roof lining combines with black synthetic leather and cloth upholstery. All cars come with wireless smartphone charging and a 9.3-inch touchscreen as standard.

Rive Gauche
The Rive Gauche can be ordered through all Renault dealerships

The Rive Gauche can be specified with Renault’s E-Tech Hybrid 145 engine, which combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and battery to deliver a 0-60mph time of 10.4 seconds, yet fuel economy of up to 57.7mpg and CO2 emissions of 112g/km. A non-hybrid 1.0-litre engine is also available.

A wide range of safety assistance systems is also fitted as standard, including lane keep assist, lane departure warning and active emergency braking.

The Rive Gauche can be ordered now, with prices starting from £24,490.

