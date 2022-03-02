Hyundai to launch 17 new EVs by 2030

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hyundai to launch 17 new EVs by 2030

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 11.35am
(Hyundai)
(Hyundai)

Hyundai will introduce 17 new electric vehicles while aiming to sell 1.87 million EVs annually by 2030.

Announced as part of the firm’s Investor Day forum, 11 of these models will be assigned to Hyundai, with six going to Genesis.

Three of these new Hyundai models will be saloon cars, with six SUVs, on light commercial vehicle and one ‘new type model’. Genesis will introduce two standard passenger cars and four SUVs, kicking off with the Electrified GV70 due to launch later this year. Genesis has already pledged to become an electric-only brand from 2025, too.

Hyundai will also be launching the second generation of its E-GMP electric vehicle platform in 2025, which will aim to reduce manufacturing costs. Called Integrated Modular Architecture (IMA), it’ll be used to standardise battery systems and motors, allowing it to be used underneath a variety of different models. So rather than different battery packs being used for each model – as is the norm at the moment – the IMA can be fitted with standardised batteries regardless of the model. Five different types of motors can be installed on the IMA depending on the model.

Hyundai Ioniq 5
The Ioniq 5 is one of Hyundai’s latest EVs

Jaehoon Chang, president and CEO, said: “Hyundai is successfully accelerating its transition to electrification and becoming a global leader in EVs despite a challenging business environment caused by the global chip shortage and ongoing pandemic.

“Along with our seamless efforts to improve EV value, Hyundai Motor will continue to secure its business sustainability as a ‘Mobility Solutions Provider’ through advanced technologies of not only hardware but also software.”

Hyundai plans to deploy a £12bn investment strategy in order to increase its annual EV sales to 1.87 million annual units. It goes above and beyond the 560,000 EVs Hyundai originally planned to sell each year by 2025.

