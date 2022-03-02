Polestar O2 concept car previews new electric roadster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Polestar has hinted at a new electric roadster with the unveiling of its stylish ‘O2’ concept car.

The Swedish performance electric car firm says the concept car ‘redefines sports roadsters for the electric age’. Using the design language of the Polestar Precept, a futuristic concept revealed last year, the O2 is the brand’s first drop-top, using a metal hard top.

Polestar says this new concept shows how its design language can be adapted to different body styles, with a smoothed front end and huge LED lighting really helping the O2 to stand out.

The #PolestarO2 has been revealed. Time to explore our electric roadster concept car and see the future of design, sustainability, and innovation. Read more: https://t.co/LCZUXO9UMn pic.twitter.com/cVJpQxbyDn — Polestar (@PolestarCars) March 2, 2022

It also features minimal front and rear overhangs, along with large alloy wheels and a ‘2+2’ cabin design, signalling that it will have four seats, but the rear ones will likely only be suitable for occasional use.

The brand has also said its special focus on aerodynamics helps to maximise its range, with the O2 featuring design elements like integrated ducts to manage airflow and rear lights that double up as air blades.

Polestar is promising a sporty driving experience with the O2, and has said it has been designed to be ‘lively, light and full of confidence’. It will also use a new bespoke bonded aluminium platform, which is adapted from the forthcoming Polestar 5 – the sporting saloon which the Precept concept inspires. This architecture will also be developed by the brand’s Uk engineering base in Warwickshire.

(Polestar)

Elsewhere, the brand is promoting sustainability, with the O2 using an interior mainly made from recycled polyester, which is said to be easier to recycle than other processes, helping to reduce waste in the process.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, said: “The O2 is the hero car for our brand. “It opens the door to our secret chamber of future potential. This is a taste of what we can design and engineer with the talent and technology we have in-house. It looks incredible, and being able to lower the roof and not hear an engine promises a superb sensation.”