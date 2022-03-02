Polestar O2 concept car previews new electric roadster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Polestar O2 concept car previews new electric roadster

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 3.34pm
(Polestar)
(Polestar)

Polestar has hinted at a new electric roadster with the unveiling of its stylish ‘O2’ concept car.

The Swedish performance electric car firm says the concept car ‘redefines sports roadsters for the electric age’. Using the design language of the Polestar Precept, a futuristic concept revealed last year, the O2 is the brand’s first drop-top, using a metal hard top.

Polestar says this new concept shows how its design language can be adapted to different body styles, with a smoothed front end and huge LED lighting really helping the O2 to stand out.

It also features minimal front and rear overhangs, along with large alloy wheels and a ‘2+2’ cabin design, signalling that it will have four seats, but the rear ones will likely only be suitable for occasional use.

The brand has also said its special focus on aerodynamics helps to maximise its range, with the O2 featuring design elements like integrated ducts to manage airflow and rear lights that double up as air blades.

Polestar is promising a sporty driving experience with the O2, and has said it has been designed to be ‘lively, light and full of confidence’. It will also use a new bespoke bonded aluminium platform, which is adapted from the forthcoming Polestar 5 – the sporting saloon which the Precept concept inspires. This architecture will also be developed by the brand’s Uk engineering base in Warwickshire.

Polestar
(Polestar)

Elsewhere, the brand is promoting sustainability, with the O2 using an interior mainly made from recycled polyester, which is said to be easier to recycle than other processes, helping to reduce waste in the process.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, said: “The O2 is the hero car for our brand. “It opens the door to our secret chamber of future potential. This is a taste of what we can design and engineer with the talent and technology we have in-house. It looks incredible, and being able to lower the roof and not hear an engine promises a superb sensation.”

