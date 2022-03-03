Vast majority of motorists want speed cameras to check tax, insurance and MOT, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vast majority of motorists want speed cameras to check tax, insurance and MOT, study finds

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 10.57am
(IAM RoadSmart)
The vast majority of motorists would like to see speed cameras also used to check the tax, insurance and MOT status of passing vehicles, according to a new study.

A survey of 2,000 motorists by road safety charity IAM RoadSmart found that 89 per cent would be in favour of using existing technology to catch drivers flouting the law.

Some major roads and police have automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras that check vehicles against a database, but motorists would be in favour of expanding this functionality to more locations.

Neil Greig, director of policy and research at IAM RoadSmart, said the findings showed ‘that law-abiding citizens are totally in favour of a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to catching those who are a menace to other motorists on UK roads’.

He added: “The inconvenience, as well as pain and financial misery uninsured drivers often inflict on other road users should not be overlooked, meaning we should be doing all we can to deter and punish drivers who think the rules don’t apply to them.

“It is well known that enforcing ‘paperwork’ offences often leads to the detection of other more serious crimes. This is why we support drivers in their calls for cameras to be used against those who violate the rules of the road.”

The figures come from IAM RoadSmart’s annual Safety Culture Report. Other findings include 82 per cent agreeing that speed cameras should automatically fine drivers who drive more than 10mph above the limit in school zones and urban areas.

There was also support for this to apply in residential areas and motorways, but not quite in such high numbers, with 78 and 64 per cent respectively.

