Home Lifestyle Motoring

Stellantis will donate €1 million to Ukrainian refugees and civilians

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 11.59am
(Stellantis)
(Stellantis)

Major car company Stellantis has announced that it will donate €1 million (£829m) to Ukrainian refugees and civilians.

In a statement, Stellantis said it would make the donation through its foundation, providing humanitarian aid to support refugees and civilians displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The firm will work with a local NGO through its Ukrainian head of operations to support Ukrainians through the fund.

The company was born from the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA in January 2021, and represents 16 car manufacturers including Fiat, Vauxhall and Peugeot.

Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO, said: “Stellantis condemns violence and aggression and, in this time of unprecedented pain, our priority is the health and safety of our Ukrainian employees and families.

“An aggression that shook a world order, already unsettled by uncertainty, has been launched. The Stellantis community, made of 170 nationalities, looks with dismay as civilians flee the country.

“Even if the scale of casualties is not yet apparent, the human toll will be unbearable.”

Vauxhall Insignia
Luton-based Vauxhall is one of the brands owned by Stellantis. (Vauxhall)

The firm has put a 24/7 support team in place to support its 71 employees in Ukraine, saying that ‘at this moment, they are all safe’.

Yesterday, Stellantis released a statement saying that its ‘Russian activities, including manufacturing, have no significant impact on our global business operations,’ but it ‘will be continuously studying any development and potential impact on our business’.

The majority of major car manufacturers have made announcements about their operations following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover were among the first to pause deliveries in Russia, while BMW Group stopped production at some European facilities because of parts supply issues from Ukraine. Later, it also confirmed it would pause exports to Russia.

