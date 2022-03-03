Audi reveals updated Q4 e-tron EV with faster charging and updated interior

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Audi has announced a range of updates for its electric Q4 e-tron model that make it more appealing.

One of the most important changes is faster charging, though this only applies to the larger battery sizes with a 76.6kWh capacity, which now charge at up to 135kW. These are the 40- and 50-badged models in both SUV and Sportback sizes.

This is particularly noticeable on the 40 models, with the optimal five to 80 per cent charge time dropping from 38 to 29 minutes, while 50 models see a reduction from 38 to 36.

(Audi)

The improvements have come from optimisation of the battery’s thermal management and control systems but don’t appear to have any impact on total range.

Inside, there’s a new 11.6-inch infotainment display, which Audi says is the largest ever fitted to one of its cars. It’s fitted as standard across the line-up.

Amazon Alexa is included, too, allowing drivers to manage their calendars and shopping lists through voice activation, as well as controlling home smart devices.

(Audi)

The free myAudi app, which lets users interact with their vehicle through their smartphone, also has some new features. Pre-prepared routes can now be sent directly to the vehicle from the app.

The route planner also plans charging stops based on the current traffic situation and the driver’s personal consumption profile. Drivers can also set a charging target percentage and will be notified through a push notification once that has been reached.

The Q4 e-tron is the most affordable model in Audi’s electric e-tron range, with prices starting at £41,825 for the SUV body style and £43,325 for the Sportback.