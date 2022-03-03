Audi reveals updated Q4 e-tron EV with faster charging and updated interior

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Audi reveals updated Q4 e-tron EV with faster charging and updated interior

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 1.29pm
(Audi)
(Audi)

Audi has announced a range of updates for its electric Q4 e-tron model that make it more appealing.

One of the most important changes is faster charging, though this only applies to the larger battery sizes with a 76.6kWh capacity, which now charge at up to 135kW. These are the 40- and 50-badged models in both SUV and Sportback sizes.

This is particularly noticeable on the 40 models, with the optimal five to 80 per cent charge time dropping from 38 to 29 minutes, while 50 models see a reduction from 38 to 36.

Audi Q4 e-tron
(Audi)

The improvements have come from optimisation of the battery’s thermal management and control systems but don’t appear to have any impact on total range.

Inside, there’s a new 11.6-inch infotainment display, which Audi says is the largest ever fitted to one of its cars. It’s fitted as standard across the line-up.

Amazon Alexa is included, too, allowing drivers to manage their calendars and shopping lists through voice activation, as well as controlling home smart devices.

Audi Q4 e-tron
(Audi)

The free myAudi app, which lets users interact with their vehicle through their smartphone, also has some new features. Pre-prepared routes can now be sent directly to the vehicle from the app.

The route planner also plans charging stops based on the current traffic situation and the driver’s personal consumption profile. Drivers can also set a charging target percentage and will be notified through a push notification once that has been reached.

The Q4 e-tron is the most affordable model in Audi’s electric e-tron range, with prices starting at £41,825 for the SUV body style and £43,325 for the Sportback.

