Sadiq Khan unveils plan to expand Ultra Low Emission Zone to whole of London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Sadiq Khan unveils plan to expand Ultra Low Emission Zone to whole of London

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 10.02am Updated: March 4 2022, 5.43pm
The zone will now cover the whole of London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The zone will now cover the whole of London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) will be expanded to cover the entire city under plans announced by mayor Sadiq Khan to cut pollution and congestion.

Mr Khan has asked Transport for London (TfL) to consult on extending the scheme’s boundary from the North and South Circular Roads to the whole of Greater London by the end of next year.

Drivers of vehicles which do not comply with minimum emissions standards are charged a daily fee of £12.50 for entering the Ulez area.

Analysis by the PA news agency found that more than 3.5 million more people will live within the Ulez if it is expanded as planned.

The mayor’s office estimated that an additional 135,000 vehicles would be affected per day.

Whether or not a vehicle is liable for the charge depends on how much nitrogen dioxide (NO2) it emits.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

NO2 damages lungs and can exacerbate existing conditions such as asthma and lung and heart disease.

For diesel cars to avoid the charge they must generally have been registered after September 2015, while most petrol models registered from 2005 are also exempt.

Mr Khan has ruled out introducing a Clean Air Charge, which would have affected drivers of all but the cleanest vehicles.

He will also not go ahead with a proposal to charge drivers of vehicles registered outside London for entering the capital.

Mr Khan, who announced his plan to expand the Ulez on a visit to Forest Hill School in south-east London, said: “In weighing up the different options, the rising cost of living was a key consideration for me.

“Because at a time when people’s budgets are under pressure, I’m not willing to ask people to pay more unless I’m absolutely convinced it’s justified to save lives and protect the health of Londoners.

Air pollution in London
Smog over London (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

“I believe the proposal to extend the Ulez London-wide will have the biggest effect on emissions and congestion relative to the potential financial impact on Londoners as a whole.

“We are also proposing to introduce the biggest scrappage scheme feasible to help Londoners on low incomes, disabled Londoners and businesses.”

The Ulez was only expanded from the Congestion Charge area to the North and South Circular roads in October 2021.

But Mr Khan said there is “still far too much toxic air pollution permanently damaging the lungs of young Londoners and leading to thousands of deaths every year”.

The mayor has also asked TfL to explore how motorists can be charged on a per mile basis depending on how polluting their vehicles are, the level of congestion in the area and access to public transport.

Sadiq Khan
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Victoria Jones/PA)

But a City Hall document notes the required technology for such a scheme is “still years away from being ready”.

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said expanding the Ulez is “preferable to the other charges that the mayor previously mooted”.

But he warned it is “vital” that Londoners have “enough time to upgrade to compliant vehicles”.

Michael Lloyd, of the Federation of Small Businesses, said there is “great cause for concern”.

He insisted that companies “want to do the right thing by the environment” but many “simply cannot afford” to replace their vehicles with Ulez-compliant models.

He called for the proposed scrappage scheme to be “all-encompassing” to support small businesses.

Nick Bowes, chief executive of think tank Centre for London, said: “Today’s announcement is another step forward for cleaner air in the city.

“To make it fair for all Londoners, it needs to be accompanied by measures to improve public transport in outer London and help the least well-off who’ll be hit the hardest.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]