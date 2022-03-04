These were the best-selling cars in February

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

These were the best-selling cars in February

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 11.51am
(Tesla)
(Tesla)

February marked yet another challenging month for the car industry. Though sales were up 15 per cent on lockdown-affected February 2020, they still lagged 25.9 per cent behind pre-pandemic levels.

But there have been some glimmers of hope. The number of pure electric new cars registered during the month nearly trebled year-on-year, showing a more widespread adoption of EVs. As you may expect, the top 10 list for February is now dominated by electric cars, or vehicles available with an electric powertrain alongside regular petrol and diesel. Let’s take a look through it.

Vauxhall Corsa – 1,997

Vauxhall Corsa
(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall’s ever-popular Corsa took the top spot in February with just shy of 2,000 examples registered during the month. Though available with efficient petrol and diesel engines, the Corsa is also offered as a fully electric model, badged Corsa-e.

It has an impressive range of up to 220 miles, yet is still just as practical and usable as the standard car.

Mini – 1,775

Mini John Cooper Works
A twin-exit exhaust features at the rear of the Mini

Mini’s popularity seems to be showing no signs of slowing down, with 1,775 examples sold during February. The Mini’s retro looks and smartly made cabin make it a very appealing prospect. It’s available with a good range of engines, too.

Like others on this list, it’s also available as a fully electric model. Though it has a relatively limited range, it’s a great option for inner-city drivers.

Vauxhall Mokka – 1,465

Vauxhall Mokka
(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall has really come on song in recent months, creating some of the best-looking cars on the road today. Packed with standard equipment, its Mokka is a popular option in the competitive crossover.

Again, the Mokka can also be equipped with an electric powertrain. Powered by the same setup as the Corsa-e, the Mokka-e will return up to 209 miles between charges.

Tesla Model Y – 1,306

Tesla Model Y
(Tesla)

Tesla is only going from strength to strength here in the UK. With the introduction of the new Model Y, it looks as this popularity will only increase. Essentially a more crossover-styled version of the Model 3, the Model Y is packed with all the same high-tech that keeps people flocking to Tesla.

Long Range versions will manage up to 315 miles from a single charge, too.

Tesla Model 3 – 1,275

Tesla Model 3
(Tesla)

Tesla’s Model 3 continues to dominate the best-selling list, with many buyers now ditching their petrol and diesel saloons in favour of this sleek EV. Access to Tesla’s widespread Supercharger network is a real draw for ownership, while the Model 3’s high-tech interior is just another positive.

It’ll also manage an impressive 374 miles between charges in Long Range form.

Kia Niro – 1,184

Kia e-niro
(Kia)

The Niro’s popularity lies in the variety it offers. Available as a regular hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric, it has a powertrain to suit nearly all buyers. It’s a reason why 1,184 units were registered during typically-quiet February.

It’s also practical and spacious inside, while good levels of standard equipment make it great value for money, too.

Ford Puma – 1,165

Ford Puma ST
(Darren Cassey/PA)

Ford’s Puma has quickly overtaken the Fiesta as the firm’s most popular car. Some 1,165 examples were registered during the month, with the Puma’s excellent driving dynamics and clever cabin proving popular with buyers.

Despite its chunky looks, the Puma’s basis on the Fiesta platform means that it’s still usefully compact, too.

Peugeot 2008 – 984

Peugeot e-2008
(Peugeot)

Peugeot has been injecting some real flair into its cars of late, with models like the 2008 hitting the road with some genuinely interesting styling touches. This design is backed up with decent engines and plenty of equipment, too.

There’s a fully electric version available, too, bringing a range of up to 214 miles between charges.

Hyundai Kona – 966

Hyundai Kona Electric
(Hyundai)

Much like others here, the Hyundai Kona offers a variety of powertrains to appeal to a variety of different buyers. With hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric offerings, the Kona’s got something for most drivers.

The Kona Electric also brings a seriously impressive range of up to 300 miles, too.

Ford Kuga – 952

Ford Kuga PHEV
The Kuga is well suited to life around town

Bringing up the rear is Ford’s Kuga. The Kuga is the largest SUV in Ford’s current stable and, as well as petrol and diesel engines, can be equipped with an efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain too.

Spacious and practical, the Kuga has been a popular family car option for some time and this latest version looks to continue this.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier