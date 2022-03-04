Vauxhall to revive Manta nameplate on new EV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Vauxhall to revive Manta nameplate on new EV

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 12.13pm
Vauxhall is implementing more safety measures at Ellesmere Port
Vauxhall is implementing more safety measures at Ellesmere Port

Vauxhall will use its classic Manta name for a purely electric car, the firm has announced.

The original Manta wore the Opel badge, however, this new version – which will arrive ‘in the mid-decade’ – will be badged as a fully-fledged Vauxhall.

Vauxhall says that the new electric car will be a ‘fascinating and astoundingly spacious new interpretation of a classic’, though hasn’t given any further details in terms of technology or electric range.

It comes alongside a wider pledge by the firm to go fully electric by 2028, with an electrified version of every model it offers made available by 2024.

Currently, Vauxhall offers ten electric models, ranging from the Corsa-e right the way up to Movano-e electric van. Vauxhall also states that its newly-introduced Astra will also be available as a fully electric model from 2023, with both hatch and estate – badged Astra-e and Astra-e Sport Tourer respectively – being added to the range.

Both Crossland and Insignia models will also switch to battery-powered only.

It comes as part of the wider Stellantis group’s pledge to go fully electric in Europe by 2026 and introduce 75 new battery-powered models worldwide by 2030.

To help drive this increase, Stellantis, Vauxhall-Opel, Total/Saft and Mercedes-Benz have partnered up to create the ‘Automotive Cells Company’ to help with ‘developing and producing high-performance batteries for the automotive industry’. It has already pledged to increase capacity at a plant in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier