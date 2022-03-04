New Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo priced from £20,925

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo priced from £20,925

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 12.51pm
The Monte Carlo is packed with standard equipment
The Monte Carlo is packed with standard equipment

Skoda has announced that its new Fabia Monte Carlo is available to order now with prices starting from £20,925.

The sporty addition to the Fabia range has been a mainstay of the line-up since 2011 and has now been added to the latest generation of Skoda’s hatch as the new range-topping model.

Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo
The interior features a variety of sporty elements

This new version gains plenty of standard equipment and sits on the largest alloy wheels of the entire Fabia range, with 17-inch black diamond-cut alloy wheels on all four corners. Redesigned bumpers are fitted too, as well as gloss black door mirrors and a radiator grille finished in the same shade. All cars get Monte Carlo badging and black Skoda lettering, too.

Inside, the Monte Carlo features height-adjustable sports seats finished in black fabric and artificial leather, as well as a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel and carbon effect door and side trim panels.

All cars get a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit setup too, as well as an eight-inch touchscreen that houses both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Dual-zone climate control comes as standard, as does keyless entry.

There are two petrol engine options to choose from, with a 109bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged unit kicking off the range, rising to a more powerful 148bhp 1.5-litre. The former can be specified with either a six-speed manual or a DSG automatic, while the latter can only be had with the automatic ‘box.

