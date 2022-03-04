New Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo priced from £20,925

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Skoda has announced that its new Fabia Monte Carlo is available to order now with prices starting from £20,925.

The sporty addition to the Fabia range has been a mainstay of the line-up since 2011 and has now been added to the latest generation of Skoda’s hatch as the new range-topping model.

The interior features a variety of sporty elements

This new version gains plenty of standard equipment and sits on the largest alloy wheels of the entire Fabia range, with 17-inch black diamond-cut alloy wheels on all four corners. Redesigned bumpers are fitted too, as well as gloss black door mirrors and a radiator grille finished in the same shade. All cars get Monte Carlo badging and black Skoda lettering, too.

Inside, the Monte Carlo features height-adjustable sports seats finished in black fabric and artificial leather, as well as a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel and carbon effect door and side trim panels.

All cars get a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit setup too, as well as an eight-inch touchscreen that houses both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Dual-zone climate control comes as standard, as does keyless entry.

There are two petrol engine options to choose from, with a 109bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged unit kicking off the range, rising to a more powerful 148bhp 1.5-litre. The former can be specified with either a six-speed manual or a DSG automatic, while the latter can only be had with the automatic ‘box.