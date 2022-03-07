UK is heading towards an EV servicing skills gap, says warranty boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Motoring

UK is heading towards an EV servicing skills gap, says warranty boss

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 9.43am
Additional training is required for electric vehicle servicing (Warrantywise)
Additional training is required for electric vehicle servicing (Warrantywise)

The rising number of electric vehicles on the UK’s roads could be hampered by a shortage in EV-certified motor technicians, according to the boss of one of the UK’s leading warranty suppliers.

Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of Warrantywise, says the UK is ‘heading head-first into a skills gap’ as electric vehicle uptake continues to soar.

Latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show that registrations of battery-electric vehicles rose by 154.2 per cent between February 2021 and February 2022.

However, despite this rise, there’s still a deficit in those qualified to maintain and service electric vehicles. Whittaker believes that the Government should invest to eradicate the “ever-widening skills gap”.

“The Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) agrees and is calling for a £15m funding injection from the Government to help address the skills gap. The organisation currently reports that of a total workforce of 238,000 motor technicians in the UK, only 15,500 are IMI Techsafe registered and qualified to work on EVs – that’s just 6.5 per cent of the UK’s total motor technician workforce.

“HEVRA, the Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Repair Alliance, which supports the UK’s electric and hybrid vehicle industry with technical backing and training, has just over 180 specialist member garages to help diagnose and fix electric vehicle problems and needs to add another 120 in 2022 alone to keep up with demand.

Electric car
Electric vehicles have complex wiring systems (Warrantywise)

“While this year they are on track, with 17 new garages opened already in 2022, by 2025 they will need to open a new EV specialist garage every day to keep up. That is also only based on existing cars which are under warranty, not possible future numbers. For us, at Warrantywise, that’s a concern.”

Although electric vehicles have fewer moving parts compared with a traditional combustion-engined vehicle, their complex powertrains and high-voltage battery systems mean that specific training is required for technicians to be able to work on them. With the Government’s 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles nearing, it’s little wonder why Ofgem predicts that more than six and a half million households plan to purchase an electric or plug-in hybrid in the next five years.

“This problem isn’t going to go away, and it needs to be tackled now. Not in 2030,” added Whittaker.

