Aston Martin partners with Britishvolt to develop EV batteries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Aston Martin partners with Britishvolt to develop EV batteries

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 11.27am
(Aston Martin)
(Aston Martin)

Aston Martin has signed an agreement to develop electric vehicle batteries in partnership with Britishvolt.

The British carmaker, which is due to release its first EV in 2025, has signed a memorandum of understanding with battery specialists Britishvolt as a way of targeting ‘new standards of repeatable on-track performance, charging time and range’ in its new wave of electric vehicles.

Tobias Moers, chief executive officer of Aston Martin Lagonda, said: “This powerful collaboration combines Aston Martin’s 109 years of engineering mastery with the expertise of a fast-growing UK technology business. Working together with Britishvolt, I believe we can create new technologies to power benchmark-setting Aston Martin electric cars that will match our reputation for high performance and ultra-luxury with the highest standards of sustainability.

A joint research and development team from Aston Martin and Britishvolt will design new battery packs that will then go on to be used in performance Aston Martin electric vehicles. The firm’s Valhalla plug-in hybrid is due to commence deliveries in early 2024, while by 2026 all new Aston Martin product lines will incorporate an electrified powertrain. The company plans for its ‘core portfolio’ to be fully electrified by 2030.

This new agreement works alongside Aston’s existing partnership with Mercedes-Benz, too.

Orral Nadjari, chief executive officer and founder of Britishvolt, said: “For a prestigious marque such as Aston Martin, staying true to its world-renowned brand of ultra-luxury, high-performance vehicles, whilst transitioning to electrification, means insisting on customised, sustainable battery cell technology that pushes the boundaries of performance. Britishvolt is excited to be collaborating with Aston Martin, helping accelerate that switch to electrification – I believe we make formidable partners.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier