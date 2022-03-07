Aston Martin partners with Britishvolt to develop EV batteries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aston Martin has signed an agreement to develop electric vehicle batteries in partnership with Britishvolt.

The British carmaker, which is due to release its first EV in 2025, has signed a memorandum of understanding with battery specialists Britishvolt as a way of targeting ‘new standards of repeatable on-track performance, charging time and range’ in its new wave of electric vehicles.

Tobias Moers, chief executive officer of Aston Martin Lagonda, said: “This powerful collaboration combines Aston Martin’s 109 years of engineering mastery with the expertise of a fast-growing UK technology business. Working together with Britishvolt, I believe we can create new technologies to power benchmark-setting Aston Martin electric cars that will match our reputation for high performance and ultra-luxury with the highest standards of sustainability.

NEWS: Aston Martin to develop high performance battery technology with @BritishvoltUK. We’ve moved another step forward in our journey to electrification, with an agreement to develop bespoke high performance battery cell technology alongside Britishvolt.#AstonMartin pic.twitter.com/qvgpuWtgjN — Aston Martin PR (@AstonMartinPR) March 7, 2022

A joint research and development team from Aston Martin and Britishvolt will design new battery packs that will then go on to be used in performance Aston Martin electric vehicles. The firm’s Valhalla plug-in hybrid is due to commence deliveries in early 2024, while by 2026 all new Aston Martin product lines will incorporate an electrified powertrain. The company plans for its ‘core portfolio’ to be fully electrified by 2030.

This new agreement works alongside Aston’s existing partnership with Mercedes-Benz, too.

Orral Nadjari, chief executive officer and founder of Britishvolt, said: “For a prestigious marque such as Aston Martin, staying true to its world-renowned brand of ultra-luxury, high-performance vehicles, whilst transitioning to electrification, means insisting on customised, sustainable battery cell technology that pushes the boundaries of performance. Britishvolt is excited to be collaborating with Aston Martin, helping accelerate that switch to electrification – I believe we make formidable partners.