Ford expands Mustang range with California Edition

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 12.41pm
The special edition is only available as a convertible
Ford has announced a new addition to its Mustang line-up of cars with a new California Edition.

Available in convertible form only, the California Edition starts from £52,105 and features a variety of retro-inspired design touches.

In fact, the California Edition takes inspiration from a 1967 Shelby GT notchback coupe prototype that was named the California Special. It featured a blacked-out grille, fog lights and side racing stripes, with a limited number of cars then put into production in 1968.

Ford Mustang California
The Mustang California gains a variety of red badges

As a result, this new version also incorporates a black front grille – with contrast red GT/CS badges – while lower side stripes finished in black, grey and red run along the car’s length. They’ve also been given a hidden ‘California Special’ script that can’t be seen in low light but becomes more prominent in stronger sunlight.

It also features a series of performance-inspired styling touches such as the faux filler cap and quad exhaust pipes. Grey 19-inch alloy wheels are fitted at all four corners, while underneath the bonnet there’s a strut tower brace with a Calfornia Special badge. Buyers are able to choose from nine exterior colours – including Grabber Blue and Cyber Orange – while all cars feature a black cloth roof which can be folded away in eight seconds.

Underneath the bonnet sits a 5.0-litre V8 engine with 444bhp and 529Nm of torque driven to the rear wheels via either a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. Ford claims a 0-60mph time of 4.6 seconds in the former and 4.3 seconds in the latter.

Ford’s SYNC 3 infotainment system and an eight-inch touchscreen are fitted as standard, as are both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

