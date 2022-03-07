Volkswagen invests €2bn in Wolfsburg EV production site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Volkswagen invests €2bn in Wolfsburg EV production site

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 4.45pm
Volkswagen will build a new dedicated factory for its Trinity project
Volkswagen has given the go-ahead to a new €2bn (£1.65bn) factory in Wolfsburg where it will build its Trinity flagship EV.

Given the green light by Volkswagen Group’s board of management, the new factory will be located close to the firm’s existing factory in the Warmenau district, with construction set to commence in spring 2023.

Ralf Brandstätter, Volkswagen CEO, said: “The decision by the Supervisory Board is an important milestone for the transformation of our brand and the future of the Wolfsburg production facility. We are thus strengthening and sustaining the competitiveness of the main plant and giving the workforce a robust long-term perspective.

“We are setting benchmarks in the automotive industry with Trinity and the new factory and turning Wolfsburg into the global lighthouse for cutting-edge and efficient vehicle production. This reaffirms that the economic transformation of Germany as a center of industry can be achieved.”

Volkswagen intends to begin production of the Trinity in 2026 and is aiming for a production time of ‘10 hours per vehicle’. In order to achieve this goal, the manufacturer has said that the Trinity will use fewer components and incorporate fewer variants as a way of creating ‘leaner production lines’.

Volkswagen also says that the Trinity will have a much shorter charging time than its current cars and will be able to deliver a range of over 700 kilometres – or 434.9 miles. It’ll also be ‘technically ready’ for autonomous driving with Level 4 installed.

