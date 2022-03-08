Motorway traffic officers given body-worn cameras after abuse from drivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Motorway traffic officers given body-worn cameras after abuse from drivers

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 9.27am
Abusive incidents often involve drivers frustrated at their journeys being delayed (National Highways/PA)
Motorway traffic officers across England have been given body-worn cameras to record abuse from angry drivers.

National Highways announced it has completed a nationwide £500,000 rollout of the equipment after recording 214 episodes of intimidating behaviour or assault against its staff in the 12 months to January 17 last year.

The organisation believes the cameras reduce the potential for confrontation, as well as record evidence needed for police investigations and criminal prosecutions when incidents occur.

A traffic officer
National Highways traffic officers across England have been given body-worn cameras (National Highways/PA)

They are also used by police, fire and ambulance personnel.

Traffic officers are often first on the scene when there is a crash, obstruction, spillage or other problem requiring a road to be closed.

Abusive incidents often involve drivers frustrated at their journeys being delayed.

National Highways released footage of two incidents recorded by the cameras since they started being issued to officers patrolling motorways and major A roads last year.

In one case, a lorry driver angry at traffic being brought to a standstill due to a vehicle running out of fuel drove towards an officer before stopping a short distance from him.

In another example, a man delayed on a motorway confronted an officer and claimed the emergency services were not working fast enough to reopen the road.

National Highways customer service director Mel Clarke said: “The cameras have been provided to help protect our traffic officers and will be part of their uniform.

“Like a seat belt, we hope the camera isn’t needed, but it will be there if necessary.

“Our traffic officers should not have to face abuse or even threats while simply doing their job – which is to help people and keep our roads moving.

“We want to reassure them, and warn anyone who thinks such abuse is acceptable, that we will do all we can to support our traffic officers and vigorously pursue justice for any criminal activities directed towards them.”

