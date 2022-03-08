Renault unveils new Austral SUV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Renault unveils new Austral SUV

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 10.17am
The new Austral replaces the older Kadjar
The new Austral replaces the older Kadjar

Renault has released the Austral with a bold exterior design and a range of electrified powertrains.

Acting as a replacement for the popular Kadjar, the Austral has been given a striking design as well as a high-tech interior. It’s also based on the Alliance’s new CMF-CD platform, which has been developed alongside partners Mitsubishi and Nissan.

Only hybrid powertrains will be available with the Austral. The first uses a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which is linked with an electric motor, with outputs of either 157 or 196bhp available. Renault claims that it’ll emit just 105g/km CO2, too.

Renault Austral
The Austral has a multitude of interior displays

There’s also a mild hybrid version of that same engine, which links the petrol motor with a 48-volt battery and belt-integrated starter-generator, which helps to take some of the strain off the engine when accelerating.

The exterior of the car features striking LED C-shape headlights and will be available with alloy wheels ranging from 17 to 20-inches.

Inside you’ll find a 12-inch vertical infotainment screen alongside a 12.3-inch digital dashboard that relays key information to the driver. There’s also a 9.3-inch head-up display projected onto the windscreen. Renault also says that there are around 35 litres of interior storage dotted throughout the Austral’s cabin.

For the first time, a Renault model is available with an ‘Espirit Alpine’ trim level, which takes design cues from the sports car brand. This specification adds a satin grey exterior colour, an extra grille bar and 20inch diamond-cut black alloy wheels. There are also a variety of Espirit Alpine badges located around the car’s exterior, while inside there is blue stitching and Alcantara upholstery with a Nappa leather steering wheel.

As yet, there are no other confirmed specifications nor UK prices for the Austral.

