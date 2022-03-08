Gridserve dials back exclusivity rights for motorway EV chargers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gridserve dials back exclusivity rights for motorway EV chargers

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 11.33am
Each charger can provide up to 350kW of power
Each charger can provide up to 350kW of power

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has agreed on a new commitment with electric car charger provider Gridserve to help promote investment and allow for competition in the market.

The legally-binding commitments were made following an investigation launched to look at the Electric Highway network which was acquired from Ecotricity by Gridserve. At the time, there were concerns that the company would dominate the UK’s motorway charging network and put off the possibility of additional suppliers gaining access.

This new agreement means that Gridserve won’t be able to enforce exclusive rights in contracts with Extra, Moto or Roadchef services after November 2026. These current cover around two-thirds of motorway service areas in the UK. In addition, Gridserve has agreed to reduce the length of these exclusive rights in current contracts by around two years with Moto and by around four years with Roadchef. Its contract with Extra is due to end in 2026.

On top of these agreements, Gridserve won’t be allowed to enforce exclusive rights at any Extra, Moto or Roadchef site that is granted funding under the Government’s Rapid Charging Fund (RCF). In these instances, competitor companies will be allowed to install chargers regardless of any existing exclusivity contract.

Ann Pope, the CMA’s Senior Director of Antitrust, said: “We need a combination of investment now and healthy competition going forward to make sure chargepoints are installed at scale where people need them, for a fair price.

“Today’s commitments strike the right balance. Gridserve will continue to invest in the much-needed roll-out of chargepoints across the country but the exclusivity linked to its investment won’t be an undue barrier to others competing in the near future.”

The CMA says that this agreement will allow the RCF to be rolled out ‘as planned’, though it is expected that this fund will only be available for sites with more than one charge point operator. Therefore, without this new agreement, Gridserve would have held onto exclusive rights at many sites and prevented the use of the RCF.

