Home Lifestyle Motoring

Mazda’s CX-60 arrives as firm’s range-topping SUV

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 4.55pm Updated: March 8 2022, 4.57pm
(Mazda)
(Mazda)

Mazda’s new CX-60 has gone on sale with prices starting from £43,950.

Available in three specifications – Exclusive Line, Homura and Takumi – the CX-60 joins the CX-5 in Mazda’s range of SUVs.

It has been launched with Mazda’s first plug-in hybrid powertrain, which links a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 100kW electric motor and a 17.8kWh battery. Combined, you get 322bhp and 500Nm of torque, which makes it Mazda’s most powerful road car. Despite this high output, the firm claims a combined fuel consumption of 188mpg alongside emissions of 33g/km CO2.

Mazda CX-60
(Mazda)

There’s also the ability to deliver 39 miles of electric range, or up to 42 miles when just driving around the city.

As well as three specification grades, the CX-60 will be available with two optional packs across all grades – the Convenience Pack and Driver Assistance Pack – while a Comfort Pack will only be available on Exclusive Line cars.

Homura cars gain 20-inch black alloy wheels and a dark plated grille surround, as well as seat heating for the outer rear seats and Mazda’s Driver Personalisation System which is capable of recognising the driver via facial recognition and adjusting the car’s settings to their personal preferences. Homura-grade cars start from £46,700.

Priced from £48,050, Takumi cars benefit from 20–inch machined alloy wheels and a chrome-plated grille. There’s also the option of adding the £1,000 convenience pack which brings privacy glass and a 360-degree camera, while the £1,100 Driver Assistance Pack brings additional safety equipment.

Mazda CX-60
(Mazda)

Across the entire line-up there are eight body colours to choose from, too.

The CX-60 arrives as Mazda’s first Large Product group car and it’ll be joined by the three-row CX-80 at a later date. Plus, in addition to the plug-in hybrid powertrain, two new engines will be added. The first is a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol and the second is a 3.3-litre diesel, both of which feature 48-volt mild-hybrid technology.

As mentioned, the plug-in hybrid CX-60 is available to order now with first deliveries expected to commence in early autumn.

