Jaguar reveals virtual race car called Vision Gran Turismo Roadster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Jaguar reveals virtual race car called Vision Gran Turismo Roadster

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 11.41am
(Jaguar)
(Jaguar)

The Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster has been revealed to coincide with the launch of the Gran Turismo 7 video game.

It’s the third model to be launched by the British firm as part of the Vision Gran Turismo series, which gives manufacturers freedom to design a fictional race car that gamers can use in the virtual world.

It has a triple-motor electric powertrain with 991bhp and 1,900Nm of torque, which allows it to accelerate from 0-60mph in under two seconds. Its top speed is 200mph.

Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster
(Jaguar)

The Roadster brings the classic open-top endurance racer style, with sleek body work and a small opening for the cockpit.

There’s a small aero screen ahead of the driver, while at the rear is a modern interpretation of the prominent fin that’s recognisable from the Le Mans-winning Jaguar D-Type. It has been aerodynamically optimised with the latest technology to provide extra stability and minimal drag at high speed.

A stiff monocoque body is made from lightweight carbon-fibre composites and aluminium alloys. The battery pack that powers the motors is fitted low in the structure to keep the centre of gravity low and contributes to a near-50:50 weight balance.

Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster
(Jaguar)

Kazunori Yamauchi, Gran Turismo creator and president of game studio Polyphony Digital, said: “It was a great experience to work with the Design team at Jaguar. We look forward to drivers getting behind the virtual wheel in the new game.”

All three Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo cars can be driven now in Gran Turismo 7, which is available on PlayStation 4 and 5.

Numerous car manufacturers have created Vision Gran Turismo models for the game over the years. Some of the latest include Porsche, which created a sleek electric concept, as well as Lamborghini, which shared a V12 hybrid-powered car with wild styling.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier