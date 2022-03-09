Mazda CX-60: What are its biggest rivals?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Mazda CX-60: What are its biggest rivals?

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 1.19pm
(Mazda)
(Mazda)

The new Mazda CX-60 has gone on sale in the UK, with the firm’s flagship SUV priced from £43,950.

It’s set to be a highly desirable model, and comes with the Japanese firm’s first plug-in hybrid powertrain.

As such, you get 39 miles of electric-only range when the batteries are fully charged, meaning its running costs should be pretty low.

It’s also an incredibly handsome thing, with an imposing, squared-off front end coupled with slim headlights and sleek bodywork.

The CX-60 enters a competitive market, though. Here, we take a look at its competition.

BMW X3

BMW X3
(BMW)

Although the Mazda might have stylish looks and a classy cabin, it can’t quite match the badge appeal offered by the BMW X3. Prices are roughly comparable and it’s available with a plug-in hybrid option for the eco-conscious.

If your budget can stretch that far, the BMW also has an excellent range of optional extras and accessories, while the higher, more expensive trims are very well-specified. Those with fatter wallets might even be tempted by performance powertrains and styling packages.

Ford Kuga

Ford Kuga
(Ford)

The Kuga has proved hugely popular for Ford, bringing chunky SUV practicality at a great value price package. It’s not quite as flashy as the CX-60, but the plug-in hybrid starts a good chunk less expensive at £36,905.

With a range of 35 miles it can’t go quite as far on electric power alone, but it should still prove to be very economical, leading to lower running costs in the long run.

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson
(Hyundai)

While the Mazda trades on its sleek and subtle appearance, the Tucon goes in the complete opposite direction. This SUV has a truly unique style, with lots of sharp angles and a prominent grille with multi-layered lights.

It’s also lovely inside, with high-quality materials and a decent infotainment system. It also has a massive boot that doesn’t lose any of its capacity if you opt for the hybrid, as is often the case with rivals.

Toyota RAV4

Toyota Rav4
(Toyota)

If you’re looking for a hybrid, Toyota is one of the masters of the game. The Japanese firm has some of the most economical petrol-electric models around, and the latest RAV4 also benefits from this.

It has slightly awkward styling that might put some off, while again, it maybe lacks a little in badge appeal. But see past that and you’ve got a practical SUV that’s comfortable to drive and will minimise your trips to the pumps.

VW Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan
(VW)

The VW Tiguan is arguably one of the most underrated vehicles in this class. It’s not particularly flashy and doesn’t have the fanciest of interiors. But it does everything well.

There’s loads of space inside, decent technology, and while the materials in most trim levels aren’t amazing, they’re perfectly up to the job at hand. The basic versions are a little uninspiring to look at, but they do represent a good discount on the Mazda, with hybrids starting from just over £36,000.

