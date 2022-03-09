Toyota to donate €2.5m to support Ukraine and has set up fund to support employees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Toyota to donate €2.5m to support Ukraine and has set up fund to support employees

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 5.19pm
(Toyota)
(Toyota)

Toyota has announced that it will donate approximately €2.5 million (£2.1m) to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The money comes in the form of a €500,000 (£420k) donation to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), as well as up to €2m (£1.68m) from matching European employees’ donations to the corporate fund, Red Cross and UNHCR.

Employees are also providing support in the form of temporary housing and language interpretation for refugees. To enable this, the firm is providing up to 40 paid hours per member to participate in these volunteer programs.

Toyota also says it is providing support to the more than 1,700 Ukrainian employees working in its European entities, mainly in countries bordering the war-torn nation.

Affected employees have been provided transport, shelter and access to medical services, as well as administrative support to families forced to flee Ukraine.

A separate Humanitarian Fund has been set up to provide relocation support, including accommodation and meals, for Ukrainian employees and their families.

The automotive industry has been reacting to the war in Ukraine, with numerous manufacturers cutting ties with Russia in response to its invasion. Many have announced plans to temporarily stop selling cars in the country, with Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover among the first.

Production has also been hit in some countries. For example, the Mini Plant Oxford closed on Monday ‘as a result of the ongoing parts supply situation, now including the conflict in Ukraine’.

This was supposed to end on Friday, March 11, but has now been extended until March 18.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]