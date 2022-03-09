Volkswagen reinvents iconic microbus with electric ID.Buzz

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Volkswagen reinvents iconic microbus with electric ID.Buzz

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 6.23pm
Volkswagen has unveiled the ID.Buzz as its new electric MPV and van that pays homage to the T1 – one of the brand’s most iconic models.

Originally shown in concept form more than five years ago, the production version has been revealed with surprisingly few changes, at least on the exterior, with Volkswagen stressing that ‘form follows function’. The ID.Buzz will launch in two forms, an MPV version and a van, which is called the ID.Buzz Cargo.

Measuring 4.7m in length, and with a long 3m wheelbase, the passenger model will debut in five-seat form, though Volkswagen has said that a ‘six- and seven-seat configuration and an extended wheelbase will follow’.

Key styling details include bold LED lights that run into the large Volkswagen emblem, along with a two-tone colour scheme, two key elements that feature on the original T1 model. When the dual paint is selected, the top half of the model will always be painted in Candy White.

Based on the dedicated MEB platform for electric vehicles,which already underpins a range of EVs from the Volkswagen Group, the ID.Buzz offers a vast 1,121 litres of boot space with five seats in position, and a huge 2,205 litres with the rear seats folded.

As for the commercial model, its 3.9m-cubed cargo space slots it between the Caddy and Transporter in its van range for space, with VW saying it can carry two euro pallets in the back, along with a maximum payload of 650kg.

Inside, the dashboard layout closely mirrors that of Volkswagen’s MEB-based ID.3 and ID.4 models, including a large central touchscreen measuring up to 12 inches and small digital dial display, with the whole interior having a light and minimalist look.

Both MPV and van versions are said to be made and supplied on a ‘carbon-neutral basis’, with the interior being free from all animal leather, and Volkswagen working to use a range of recycled plastics in the interior.

The ID.Buzz will come to Europe with a 77kWh battery and a 201bhp electric motor. Volkswagen is yet to announce an electric range, but it’s expected it will be able to travel around 250 miles on a full battery, while it can rapidly charge at up to 170kW, with a charge from five to 80 per cent set to be able to take place in just half an hour. Smaller and more affordable powertrain options will launch in the future.

Both versions will also come with technology that allows bi-directional charging, which offers the possibility for electric cars to feed power they don’t need to the domestic mains and help stabilise the electricity grid.

Jozef Kabaň, head of design at Volkswagen, said: “The ID. Buzz is timeless, sustainable and yet also extremely functional – that makes it unique. At the same time, it shows that it is successfully transferring the genes and stylistic elements of that iconic vehicle into the digital era.”

Prices for the ID.Buzz are yet to start, but pre-sales are set to begin in May ahead of first deliveries commencing later in the year.

